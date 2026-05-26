American Rebel Holdings: Champion Safe and West Coast Safes Go All-In for the Final Days of the LA County Fair

A full truckload of Champion inventory, strong early sales, and limited-time LA County Fair pricing make the final days of the event a must-visit for Southern California shoppers.

PROVO, UT / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Champion Safe Company ( championsafe.com ), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and vault doors, and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB), America's Patriotic Brand, is proud to announce its full-throttle support of West Coast Safes ( westcoastsafes.com ) throughout the entirety of the LA County Fair - one of the most attended and celebrated fairs in the nation. West Coast Safes, Southern California's most trusted destination for American-made security products, has launched the event in a big way, offering LA County Fair pricing all month long through May 31, 2026. West Coast Safes is located at the front entry of building 4: lacountyfair.com/maps-and-directions/

The momentum has been impossible to miss. West Coast Safes took delivery of a full 53-foot truckload of Champion product ahead of the fair - a direct statement of confidence in the brand and in the Southern California customer who knows the difference between a real safe and a lightweight imitation. Sales have already hit the ground running, with the Estate series and the workhorse Trophy Series all moving strongly out of the gate.

The Trophy Series has been a standout performer, and it's easy to see why. Built exclusively with U.S.-made steel and featuring robust body and door construction, reinforced locking systems, and proven 1200-degree, two-hour fire protection, the Trophy Series delivers serious security at a price that doesn't force customers into compromise. It's the kind of safe that earns trust - and repeat business. See the full Trophy lineup: championsafe.com/champion-series/trophy

Here's where the urgency ramps up: LA County Fair pricing at West Coast Safes ends May 31, and customers across Southern California still have a limited window to take advantage of one of the largest Champion Safe selections in the region. With plenty of selection and strong early sales momentum, shoppers are encouraged to visit before the event wraps up and current pricing expires.

"We don't do things halfway. When we commit to an event like the LA County Fair, we go all-in - and bringing in a full truck of Champion product was our way of saying we're ready for the demand. The early sales have backed that up. Our customers want real steel, real fire protection, and a safe that's going to be there for them for decades. Champion delivers exactly that. And having the Champion team here with us for the final weekend is going to be a game-changer for anyone who still hasn't made it in." - Brad Spaulding, Manager, West Coast Safes

West Coast Safes has served Southern California's homeowners, collectors, and businesses since 1996 - nearly three decades of expert guidance, discreet delivery, and a showroom packed with America's top brands. The Ontario, California destination draws customers from across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties, and the team's reputation for honest advice and deep product knowledge is reflected in consistently glowing reviews across Google, Yelp, and beyond.

The Champion-West Coast Safes partnership has already been making headlines, with year-over-year ordering growth of more than 35% in recent periods . This LA County Fair push is the latest chapter in that story and with Champion on hand for the close, it may be the most exciting one yet.

"West Coast Safes is exactly the kind of dealer partner that makes this brand stronger. Brad and his team understand their customers, they stand behind high-quality safes built with American steel, and when they go all-in on something, they deliver. Having our people with them for the final weekend of the LA County Fair is exactly the kind of hands-on support we love to provide. If you're in Southern California and you haven't visited yet, this is your moment - the prices, the selection, and the expertise are all there. Don't let May 31 sneak up on you." - Tom Mihalek, CEO, Champion Safe Company

Shoppers are encouraged to visit West Coast Safes now through May 31 to take advantage of LA County Fair pricing on the full Champion lineup.

West Coast Safes

700 S Rochester Ave Unit A, Ontario, CA 91761

Phone: 1-800-933-3515

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday, 10 AM - 6 PM

Website: westcoastsafes.com

LA County Fair Pricing: Through May 31, 2026 Only

About West Coast Safes

West Coast Safes has proudly served Southern California since 1996, offering a premier selection of American-made safes from the industry's most trusted manufacturers. The family-owned dealership, located in Ontario, California, serves homeowners, collectors, and businesses throughout Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and surrounding counties. West Coast Safes offers expert guidance, professional delivery and installation, and a showroom stocked with the safes customers can actually rely on. Visit westcoastsafes.com or call 1-800-933-3515.

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Co. has been manufacturing high-quality safes and vault doors for over 25 years, delivering serious security and fire protection for homeowners and businesses.

Champion Safes feature:

100% American-made, high-strength steel

Full-length double steel door construction

Industry-leading fire and theft protection

Lifetime Warranty

Real-world events continue to demonstrate the importance of proven protection:

Watch a recent burglary attempt where intruders attacked a Champion Safe for hours without gaining access: youtube.com/watch?v=KgK8_VJGgmo

Watch a catastrophic house fire recovery where a Champion Safe preserved irreplaceable valuables after the home was destroyed: youtube.com/watch?v=B2j8gtHC-fk

Learn more at championsafe.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB) is a diversified patriotic lifestyle company founded by CEO Andy Ross. The Company began with branded safes and personal security products and has expanded into beverages, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction and growth of American Rebel Light Beer, the Company continues to execute its distribution-first strategy while building American Rebel as America's Patriotic Brand.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com and americanrebel.com .

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross.

Contact Information

Locate a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/dealer-directory

Become a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/become-a-dealer

Investor Relations: ir@americanrebel.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated sales performance, consumer demand, dealer growth, inventory availability, future business opportunities, product positioning, promotional activity, dealer relationships, and expected benefits associated with participation in the LA County Fair and related marketing initiatives. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Statements regarding future sales, customer traffic, dealer performance, inventory movement, market momentum, or promotional outcomes are not guarantees of future results. Participation in promotional events, marketing campaigns, or dealer support activities may not result in continued sales growth, additional orders, expanded market share, or long-term business opportunities. References to dealer relationships, customer response, or anticipated demand reflect current expectations only as of the date of this release.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, changes in market conditions, consumer spending trends, supply chain constraints, competitive pressures, availability of inventory, economic conditions, retailer purchasing decisions, and other risks and uncertainties discussed in filings made by American Rebel Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Champion Safe Company and American Rebel Holdings, Inc. undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/champion-safe-and-west-coast-safes-go-all-in-for-the-final-days-of-the-1170182