Helio Corporation: Helio Kicks Off Investor Roadshow in New York and Connecticut as Capital Markets Momentum Builds

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTCID:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today hosts investor roadshow events in New York and Connecticut, engaging institutional capital as demand accelerates for proven space infrastructure platforms.

The two day engagement is designed to deepen relationships with institutional investors, family offices, and strategic capital partners as Helio advances its position within the rapidly expanding commercial space economy. The Company's senior leadership will host a series of investor luncheons and dinners, providing direct access to Helio's operating strategy, recent execution milestones, and long-term growth initiatives.

On May 27, 2026, Helio will host a midday investor luncheon in New York, New York with approximately 35 to 40 investors, followed by an evening investor dinner with a similarly sized group. These sessions will focus on Helio's growing role in supporting space missions through its flight proven hardware systems, as well as its expanding footprint across orbital and lunar infrastructure programs.

On May 28, 2026, the Company will continue its roadshow in Hartford, Connecticut, beginning with a midday investor luncheon attended by approximately 25 to 35 investors and concluding with an evening investor dinner of comparable size. Discussions will center on Helio's scalable model, its participation in mission critical supply chains, and the broader market opportunity emerging across defense, civil, and commercial space sectors.

This roadshow builds on Helio's recent capital markets engagement across major financial hubs, reflecting a disciplined approach to investor communication and strategic positioning. By maintaining a consistent presence in key markets, Helio is reinforcing its visibility among sophisticated capital allocators while aligning its narrative with the accelerating demand for reliable space-based infrastructure.

"We are not here to introduce a concept, we are here to engage capital at scale and at its highest level," said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "By bringing our story into New York and Connecticut we are positioning Helio directly in front of the investors who define where capital flows next."

Helio continues to differentiate itself through consistent execution in mission critical environments, supporting customers and partners across government and commercial programs. As the industry moves from concept to deployment, the Company remains focused on delivering reliable systems that underpin next-generation space infrastructure.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-kicks-off-investor-roadshow-in-new-york-and-connecticut-as-capital-mark-1170924