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WKN: A41H7Q | ISIN: GB00BVTDCS88 | Ticker-Symbol: 4A00
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ANGLESEY MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
02.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Anglesey Mining Plc - Change of Nominated Adviser

Anglesey Mining Plc - Change of Nominated Adviser

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

2 June 2026

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or the "Company")

Change of Nominated Adviser

Following an internal restructuring of Davy Group companies, the Company announces that it has changed its Nominated Adviser from Davy Corporate Finance to J&E Davy, with immediate effect.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Anglesey Mining plc (via Yellow Jersey PR Limited)

Jim Williams, Executive Chairman

angleseymining@yellowjerseypr.com

J&E Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy/Daragh O'Reilly

Tel: +353 1 679 6363

AlbR Capital Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

Lucy Williams/Duncan Vasey

Tel: +44 (0)20 7562 0930

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Financial & Media Relations

Dominic Barretto/Shivantha Thambirajah

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

About Anglesey Mining plc:

Anglesey is advancing the UK's largest copper project at the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

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Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.