Anglesey Mining Plc - Change of Nominated Adviser
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02
2 June 2026
Anglesey Mining plc
("Anglesey" or the "Company")
Change of Nominated Adviser
Following an internal restructuring of Davy Group companies, the Company announces that it has changed its Nominated Adviser from Davy Corporate Finance to J&E Davy, with immediate effect.
-Ends-
For further information, please contact:
Anglesey Mining plc (via Yellow Jersey PR Limited)
Jim Williams, Executive Chairman
angleseymining@yellowjerseypr.com
J&E Davy
Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker
Brian Garrahy/Daragh O'Reilly
Tel: +353 1 679 6363
AlbR Capital Limited
Joint Corporate Broker
Lucy Williams/Duncan Vasey
Tel: +44 (0)20 7562 0930
Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Financial & Media Relations
Dominic Barretto/Shivantha Thambirajah
Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512
About Anglesey Mining plc:
Anglesey is advancing the UK's largest copper project at the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales.