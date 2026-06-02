Anglesey Mining Plc - Change of Nominated Adviser

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

2 June 2026

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or the "Company")

Change of Nominated Adviser

Following an internal restructuring of Davy Group companies, the Company announces that it has changed its Nominated Adviser from Davy Corporate Finance to J&E Davy, with immediate effect.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Anglesey Mining plc (via Yellow Jersey PR Limited)

Jim Williams, Executive Chairman

angleseymining@yellowjerseypr.com

J&E Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy/Daragh O'Reilly

Tel: +353 1 679 6363

AlbR Capital Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

Lucy Williams/Duncan Vasey

Tel: +44 (0)20 7562 0930

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Financial & Media Relations

Dominic Barretto/Shivantha Thambirajah

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

About Anglesey Mining plc:

Anglesey is advancing the UK's largest copper project at the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales.