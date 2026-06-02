Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Adia Nutrition, Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA) is thrilled to announce that the powerful new documentary showcasing TNA Wrestling star and former WWE superstar Jeff Sciullo, known to fans worldwide as Elias (or Elijah), is in final editing and racing toward release!





Wrestler's Tricep Tears Off Bone During Match! shorts

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The film captures Sciullo's jaw-dropping comeback from a devastating tricep tendon tear - completely ripped off the bone - an injury that would sideline most athletes for a year or more. After surgery, a single intravenous infusion of AdiaVita, Adia Med's breakthrough umbilical cord blood-derived stem cell and exosome therapy, triggered an incredible transformation: dramatic reduction in inflammation and a full recovery several months ahead of schedule.

From the wrestling ring to an astonishingly rapid return to peak performance, this is a story of resilience, cutting-edge science, and unstoppable determination.

Watch the exclusive sneak peek video now and witness the dramatic before-and-after footage of Jeff's recovery journey.





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Wrestler's Tricep Tears Off Bone During Match! shorts

"AdiaVita didn't just help me heal - it changed the entire timeline of my comeback," said Jeff Sciullo. "I'm back stronger and ready to dominate again. This documentary shows the real power of regenerative medicine."

Adia Nutrition invites fans, athletes, and media to experience this inspiring story of modern healing.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299721

Source: Adia Nutrition Inc.