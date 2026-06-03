Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Inez Ho as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, effective immediately.

Ms. Ho brings over 12 years of robust finance and accounting experience to Restart Life, with a strong track record of supporting publicly listed companies across diverse industries. Her deep areas of expertise include corporate compliance, financial reporting, financial management, and advising on complex capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings (IPOs) and reverse takeovers (RTOs).

She currently serves as Senior Manager at Zeus Accounting Solutions Corp., where she also acts as Controller and Chief Financial Officer for several public and private companies. Prior to her tenure at Zeus Accounting Solutions, Ms. Ho held pivotal finance leadership roles in both public and private organizations, including serving as Finance Manager at Zepp Health.

Ms. Ho is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CGA) and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of British Columbia, where she majored in Mathematics with a minor in Economics.

"We are thrilled to welcome Inez to the leadership team during this transformative period for Restart Life," said Steve Loutskou, CEO of Restart Life. "As we aggressively target revenue generation and expansion within the 'better-for-you' sector, we are actively auditing and restructuring our internal operations. Inez's deep expertise in capital markets and corporate compliance will be invaluable as we streamline our corporate infrastructure, optimize our newly secured purchase order financing, and focus on sustainable, growth that builds long-term value for our shareholders."

The Company's recent strategic milestones highlight its push toward commercialization and scaling its revenue-generating assets. Following the successful acquisition of Holy Crap Foods Inc., which recently achieved over 500,000 units sold, Restart Life has moved swiftly to expand its market footprint. This includes launching on Walmart Canada's digital marketplace and leveraging Amazon Logistics for an upcoming strategic entry into the U.S. market. The integration of Ms. Ho as CFO will solidify the financial architecture necessary to manage this growing omnichannel pipeline and advance upcoming product pipeline expansions, such as a new functional protein SKU nearing commercialization.

The Company further announces that Ms. Ho succeeds Rebecca Hudson, who has resigned from her role to focus on other commitments. The Board of Directors wishes to express its sincere gratitude to Ms. Hudson for her many years of dedicated service and valuable contributions to the Company.

Restart Life Sciences would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company advances its mission and continues to execute on its strategy.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is dened in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299874

Source: Restart Life Sciences Corp.