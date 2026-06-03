In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) - up 70% at $5.58 Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) - up 31% at $3.19 Silvaco Group, Inc. (SVCO) - up 14% at $13.96 Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) - up 13% at $329.00 GameStop Corp. (GME) - up 12% at $23.58 High-Trend International Group (HTCO) - up 12% at $3.27 Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NCT) - up 11% at $3.33 Rezolute, Inc. (RZLT) - up 9% at $4.37 C3is Inc. (CISS) - up 7% at $2.37 Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) - up 6% at $3.97

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) - down 22% at $16.85 NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) - down 19% at $3.72 TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) - down 16% at $9.10 Yext, Inc. (YEXT) - down 16% at $3.53 VIDA Global Inc. (VIDA) - down 15% at $4.70 Abits Group Inc. (ABTS) - down 15% at $2.17 Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL) - down 12% at $2.86 Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (BJDX) - down 11% at $3.83 Decent Holding Inc. (DXST) - down 10% at $4.41 Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) - down 5% at $42.85

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX