Helio Corporation: Helio Lands Fifth Lunar Mission as NASA Artemis Contract Expands Growing Lunar Portfolio

NASA award marks Helio's fifth lunar mission, expanding Artemis participation, lunar flight heritage, and capabilities supporting the next generation of Moon infrastructure.

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTCID:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today announced that it has been awarded an approximately $900,000 contract to provide deployable antenna systems utilizing its proprietary SABER technology for the DUSTER experiment, a future Artemis mission payload that further expands the Company's growing portfolio of lunar missions and experience supporting the next generation of lunar infrastructure.

NASA recently selected DUSTER (Dust and Plasma Environment Surveyor) and the South Pole Seismic Station (SPSS) as two lunar science investigations supporting future exploration of the Moon and Mars. Led by Dr. Xu Wang of the University of Colorado Boulder and funded through a NASA award valued at $24.8 million over three years, DUSTER is being developed for deployment on a future Artemis mission, where Helio's SABER enabled antennas are expected to support operations on the lunar surface. The mission will study how the Moon's dust and plasma environment responds to human activity, generating data that could help support future lunar surface operations.

The award expands Helio's growing portfolio of lunar missions and marks the Company's expected participation in future Artemis missions. Including DUSTER, Helio has now supported or secured participation in five lunar missions, including two completed Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) missions and two additional CLPS missions under contract. With approximately two thirds of the contracts currently being pursued by the Company tied to lunar missions, infrastructure, and surface operations, Helio is increasingly focused on what it believes will become one of the largest long-term opportunities in the space industry. Helio believes its growing lunar flight heritage and vertically integrated capabilities position the Company to help build the technologies and infrastructure required for sustained human presence on the Moon.

Under the 21-month contract, Helio will deliver two deployable antennas for integration into the DUSTER experiment. Utilizing Helio's proprietary SABER technology, the antennas will deploy active sensors and emit signals to study the plasma and dust environment at the lunar surface. SABER is Helio's proprietary deployable boom technology, originally advanced through a successful Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program that provided non-dilutive government funding. The platform demonstrates Helio's vertically integrated engineering and manufacturing capabilities for mission critical space hardware, positioning the Company as a trusted government solutions provider in the growing space infrastructure market.

"The selection of DUSTER for future Artemis exploration activities represents another important milestone in Helio's strategy to build a leading position in the emerging lunar economy," said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "With two completed CLPS missions, two additional CLPS missions under contract, and now expected participation in future Artemis missions, Helio continues to build valuable lunar flight heritage and operational experience. We are proud to contribute mission critical hardware through our SABER technology that will help enable sustained human presence on the Moon while demonstrating the capabilities required to support the next generation of lunar infrastructure and exploration."

Helio views the Moon as a critical proving ground for the technologies, systems, and infrastructure that will ultimately support humanity's expansion beyond Earth, and believes its growing participation in both CLPS and Artemis related programs is helping establish the foundation for a long term leadership position in the lunar economy.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

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SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-lands-fifth-lunar-mission-as-nasa-artemis-contract-expands-growing-luna-1173320