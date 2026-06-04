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WKN: A2QG6X | ISIN: US38123L1052 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Golden Triangle Ventures Announces Key Corporate Milestones Across Share Structure, Veterans Housing Program, and Debt Elimination

Company Advances on All Fronts: Authorized Share Conversions, First Veterans Property Closing on Track, and Toxic Debt Timeline Accelerated to End of June

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Golden Triangle Ventures ($GTVH) today announced significant progress across three critical corporate initiatives, signaling strong operational momentum as the Company advances its strategic objectives heading into the end of June.

Authorized Share Structure & Legacy Debt Obligations

Golden Triangle Ventures is in the final stages of completing the remaining share conversions necessary to reach its 20 billion authorized share structure. In parallel, the Company continues to systematically address and clear its legacy debt obligations, strengthening the balance sheet and improving the overall financial foundation of the business.

Veterans Housing Program: First Property Closing on Track

The Company is pleased to report that meetings and negotiations related to its Veterans Housing Program are progressing well. Golden Triangle Ventures remains on track to close its first property under the program by June 30th. This milestone represents a meaningful step forward in the Company's mission to provide housing solutions for veterans, and management is encouraged by the productive dialogue and continued advancement of this initiative.

Toxic Debt Elimination Accelerated to End of June

In a significant development for shareholders, Golden Triangle Ventures has made substantial progress in negotiations with its note holder, resulting in an agreement to fully eliminate the note holder's position and remove the associated toxic debt from the Company's capital structure. Notably, the timeline for this elimination has been accelerated from the previously announced year-end target to the end of June - a substantial advancement that management believes will have a positive impact on the Company's financial profile and shareholder value.

Management Commentary

"We are executing on all fronts and are proud of the progress we have made across each of these key areas," said Casey McCormick, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures. "From finalizing our share structure to closing in on our first veterans property and accelerating the elimination of toxic debt, our team is delivering results. We look forward to providing further updates as these milestones are completed."

About Golden Triangle Ventures

Golden Triangle Ventures ($GTVH) is a diversified company focused on strategic acquisitions and mission-driven initiatives, including its Veterans Housing Program. The Company is currently committed to creating long-term value for its shareholders through debt restructuring and resolving legacy issues.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Golden Triangle Ventures undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media & Investor Contact:

Golden Triangle Ventures
Casey McCormick, CEO
Email: casey@goldentriangleventures.com
Website: https://goldentriangleinc.com/

###

SOURCE: Golden Triangle Ventures



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/golden-triangle-ventures-announces-key-corporate-milestones-across-share-structure-vete-1173286

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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