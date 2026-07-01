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WKN: A2QG6X | ISIN: US38123L1052 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
01.07.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Golden Triangle Ventures Eliminates Legacy Debt, Simplifies Share Structure and Enters New Chapter Anchored by Veterans Housing Initiative

Company to Launch Revamped Corporate Website on July 1, 2026

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTCID:GTVH) (the "Company"), today announced a series of milestones that mark the close of its legacy balance sheet obligations and the beginning of a new operational chapter centered on its Veterans Housing Program.

Final Legacy Note Retired

The Company confirmed it will close out its final outstanding legacy note by end of day tomorrow. With this resolution, GTVH will carry zero legacy debt and zero outstanding note holders on its balance sheet - a significant de-risking milestone for the Company and its shareholders heading into the third quarter.

Streamlined Share Structure

In tandem with the debt resolution, the Company is simplifying its capital structure by eliminating all preferred share classes with the exception of:

  • A single voting control class; and

  • One unified class of shareholders.

Management believes this streamlined structure improves transparency, reduces complexity for current and prospective investors, and reflects the Company's commitment to a clean, shareholder-aligned capitalization table going forward.

The Company will provide a follow-up update via its official Twitter/X account once both the note retirement and the share class restructuring have been finalized.

Entering a New Chapter: Q3 Outlook

With these items resolved, GTVH enters the third quarter of 2026 with a clean foundation: no legacy debt, no outstanding note holders, and one pending legal matter that remains in process. The Company's forward focus shifts to growth and execution, led by its newly announced Veterans Housing Program, which will serve as the cornerstone of GTVH's next chapter.

Revamped Corporate Website Launching July 1, 2026

In conjunction with this new chapter, the Company will launch its fully revamped corporate website on July 1, 2026. The new site will serve as the central hub for investor updates, corporate news, and information on the Veterans Housing Program, and will be accessible at https://goldentriangleinc.com/.

Management Commentary

"Tomorrow marks a true turning point for Golden Triangle Ventures. Retiring our final legacy note and simplifying our share structure removes the overhang that has defined our past, and lets us focus entirely on what's ahead. The future looks bright," said Casey McCormick, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC:GTVH) is a diversified holding company focused on disciplined corporate growth and shareholder value creation. The Company's current strategic focus is its Veterans Housing Program, supporting housing initiatives for U.S. military veterans. For more information, visit https://goldentriangleinc.com/ (launching July 1, 2026).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the timing of debt retirement, share structure changes, pending litigation, the Veterans Housing Program, and the Company's website launch. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact
Casey McCormick
Chief Executive Officer
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.
Email: Casey@goldentriangleventures.com
https://goldentriangleinc.com/

SOURCE: Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/golden-triangle-ventures-eliminates-legacy-debt-simplifies-share-structure-and-enters-n-1184925

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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