Suntex Enterprises, Inc.: Suntex Enterprises Plans Share Dividend for Golden Triangle Ventures Shareholders as Acquisition Discussions Advance

AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID: SNTX) today announced that the Company intends to pursue a proposed dividend distribution involving shares of Suntex Enterprises to shareholders of Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTCID: GTVH), subject to regulatory review and approval.

The proposed dividend is intended to align Golden Triangle Ventures shareholders with operating businesses currently associated with Golden Triangle Ventures that are under discussion for potential acquisition by Suntex Enterprises. If completed, the structure would allow Golden Triangle Ventures shareholders to participate in the continued development and expansion of those businesses as part of the Suntex Enterprises operating platform.

As the Company moves closer to finalizing the necessary corporate documentation and regulatory filings, Suntex Enterprises expects to submit the proposed corporate action to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) for review in accordance with standard procedures governing dividend distributions.

While final terms remain subject to regulatory processing, the Company currently anticipates structuring the distribution at an approximate ratio of 30:1, meaning shareholders of Golden Triangle Ventures may receive shares of Suntex Enterprises based on their ownership of Golden Triangle Ventures common stock as of a future record date to be determined.

In parallel with the proposed dividend, Suntex Enterprises is currently engaged in discussions regarding the potential acquisition of certain operating businesses presently associated with Golden Triangle Ventures. These discussions may involve the acquisition of some or potentially all of those businesses, which would further expand Suntex Enterprises' operating platform.

Management believes that aligning shareholders and operating businesses under a unified structure may support the continued development of Suntex Enterprises as a diversified operating company supported by multiple real-world businesses across infrastructure, development, construction services, and other scalable sectors.

Additional details regarding the proposed dividend, including the record date, distribution date, restrictions and finalized structure, will be announced once the documentation process progresses and the corporate action has been submitted for regulatory review.

Further updates regarding potential acquisitions and operational developments will be provided as discussions advance and agreements are finalized.

About Suntex Enterprises, Inc:

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: SNTX) is focused on building and acquiring operating businesses across infrastructure, development, and other high-growth sectors. Through acquisitions and operational expansion, the Company is working to develop a diversified platform of operating businesses designed to support long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding proposed corporate actions, dividend distributions, acquisitions, and anticipated operational growth. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

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