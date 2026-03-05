Suntex Enterprises, Inc.: Suntex Enterprises Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Deep South Electrical Contractors and GoldenEra Development from Golden Triangle Ventures

AUSTIN, Texas, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: SNTX) today announced that it has executed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Deep South Electrical Contractors and GoldenEra Development, two operating subsidiaries currently held by Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

The agreement outlines Suntex's intent to bring both operating businesses under the Suntex corporate structure, further expanding the Company's operating footprint across infrastructure, construction services, and development operations.

Deep South Electrical Contractors is an active commercial and industrial electrical contractor supporting large-scale infrastructure and technology-driven facilities. GoldenEra Development provides construction management and development services tied to commercial and industrial projects. Both businesses are currently operating and engaged on projects supporting continued growth.

Management believes the addition of these operating companies will significantly strengthen Suntex's revenue base and expand its ability to pursue larger infrastructure and development opportunities.

"This agreement represents another step in building Suntex into a stronger operating company," said Javier Leal, CEO of Suntex Enterprises. "Deep South Electrical Contractors and GoldenEra Development bring established operations and ongoing project activity. Bringing these businesses under the Suntex umbrella allows us to continue expanding our operational platform and scale."

The execution of the Letter of Intent reflects the parties' commitment to move forward with definitive agreements and finalize the transaction following customary due diligence and closing conditions.

Full terms of the transaction, including the structure of the acquisition, will be announced once definitive agreements are finalized.

About Suntex Enterprises, Inc.

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: SNTX) is focused on building and acquiring operating businesses across infrastructure, construction services, and asset-backed development opportunities. The Company's strategy centers on expanding revenue-generating operations while strengthening its operational foundation for long-term growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Suntex Enterprises undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT

JA Development & Construction Media Relations

Info@JADevelopmentLLC.com

SOCIAL

X: @SuntexEnt25 | @JA_Development

InvestorWire Service Contact:

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com