Arctic Blue Beverages AB: Arctic Blue Beverages and Teemu Selänne agree on operational model for a U.S. Joint Venture and Long Drink Business in North America

Following previously signed term sheet which was communicated by way of press release on 8 October 2025 regarding the formation of a joint venture aimed at bringing the Arctic Blue Long Drink product portfolio to the U.S market, Arctic Blue Beverages AB's subsidiary, Arctic Blue Beverages Oy and Teemu Selänne have agreed on operational model for the establishment of a U.S. joint venture to develop and commercialize the Arctic Blue Long Drink portfolio in North America.

The parties intend to commence operations in the United States, initially focusing on Southern California as the launch market.

In preparation for the market entry, the parties have identified potential distribution partners, manufacturing partners, and key operational resources required to support the launch and future growth of the business. Initial market feedback and discussions with prospective partners have been encouraging.

The parties will next proceed with the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements and prepare the initial shipments of Arctic Blue Long Drink products to the United States.

The establishment of the joint venture remains subject to the execution of definitive agreements and customary closing conditions.

For more information, please contact

Antti Villanen, Executive Chairman of the Board

Phone: +358 40 568 4014

Email: antti.villanen@arcticbluebeverages.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 8-684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Arctic Blue Beverages AB is a Nordic beverage company whose best-known products are the multi-award winning Arctic Blue Gin, Arctic Blue Gin Rose, Arctic Blue Laku and the world's first dairy-free gin-based oat liqueur, Arctic Blue Oat. The company invests heavily into international export and its products are sold in Finland, Sweden, Japan, Australia and more than a dozen other countries. For more information, visit Arctic Blue Beverages webpage https://arcticbluebeverages.com