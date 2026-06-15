Arctic Blue Beverages AB: Bulletin From The Annual General Meeting In Arctic Blue Beverages Ab On 15 June 2026

The annual general meeting of Arctic Blue Beverages AB, reg. no 559361-7078 (the "Company"), was held today, 15 June 2026, at the premises of Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå on Sveavägen 20 in Stockholm. The following main resolutions were passed by the required majority at the meeting:

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the Company's income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet.

Distribution of profit

The annual general meeting resolved to treat the result in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors in the annual report, meaning that the result is carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The directors and managing director were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Election of the board of directors and auditor and remuneration for directors, auditor and committees

The annual general meeting resolved that the board of directors shall consist of four members with no deputies.

Antti Villanen, Gustaf Björnberg, Petri Heino and Matti Nikkola were re-elected as board members. Antti Villanen was re-elected as chairperson of the board. It was resolved that board fees of EUR 12,000 shall be paid to each of the members elected by the annual general meeting who are not employed by the Company or the group, and EUR 24,000 to the chairperson of the board.

Mikael Köver was elected as the Company's auditor. It was decided that fees to the auditor shall be paid according to approved invoices.

For any committees, the annual general meeting resolved on a meeting-based remuneration of EUR 200 per meeting for the ordinary members of the committee and EUR 500 per meeting for the Chairperson of the committee.

Resolution on dissolution of the nomination committee

It was resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to dissolve the nomination committee. The background to the proposal is that the Company is not required to comply with the Swedish Corporate Governance Code and, consequently, is not required to maintain a nomination committee. In light of the size of the Company and the current ownership structure in connection with the administrative burden associated with maintaining the committee, the board of directors has concluded that it is justified to propose the discontinuation of the nomination committee.

Resolution on authorization for the board of directors to decide on issues of shares, warrants and convertibles

It was resolved to authorize the board of directors to - on one or more occasions and at the latest until the next annual general meeting - to decide to increase the Company's share capital by issuing new shares, warrants and convertibles within the limits permitted by the articles of association from time to time.

New issues of shares, as well as issues of warrants and convertibles, may be made with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and with or without provision for contribution in kind, set-off or other conditions. Pursuant to Chapter 16 of the Swedish Companies Act, the board of directors may not, by virtue of this authorization, decide on issues to members of the board of directors of the group, employees and others. Issues resolved on the basis of the authorization shall be made on market terms.

The purpose of the authorization and the reasons for any deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to enable new issues of shares, warrants and convertibles to be made to increase the Company's financial flexibility and/or the board of directors' room for action.

For more information please contact

Petri Hirvonen, CEO

Phone: +358 40 571 0834

Email: petri.hirvonen@arcticbluebeverages.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 8-684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Arctic Blue Beverages AB is a Nordic beverage company whose best-known products are the multi-award winning Arctic Blue Gin, Arctic Blue Gin Rose, Arctic Blue Laku and the world's first dairy-free gin-based oat liqueur, Arctic Blue Oat. The company invests heavily into international export and its products are sold in Finland, Sweden, Japan, Australia and more than a dozen other countries. For more information, visit Arctic Blue Beverages webpage https://arcticbluebeverages.com