Arctic Blue Beverages AB: Arctic Blue Beverages Appoints Sebastian Pinomaa as CEO to Lead U.S. Expansion and International Growth

Arctic Blue Beverages announces the appointment of Sebastian Pinomaa has been leading the company's U.S. expansion plans from the very beginning, and his appointment marks a natural next step as Arctic Blue Beverages sharpens its focus on international growth.

"Sebastian has played an important role in shaping our U.S. expansion strategy from the outset. It is

therefore a natural and well-founded decision that he now continues to lead the company, with a strong

focus on the U.S. market and broader international growth," said Antti Villanen, Chairman Of The Board.

Pinomaa brings extensive experience from the international spirits industry, having held leading

positions at companies including Bacardi and Pernod Ricard. His background combines commercial

leadership, brand building and international market development - experience that is highly relevant

as Arctic Blue Beverages enters its next phase.

"I am honoured to take on the role of CEO at Arctic Blue Beverages," said Sebastian Pinomaa. "The

company has a truly distinctive Nordic brand, award-winning products and strong international

potential. Our focus now is to accelerate growth, particularly in the United States, while continuing to

build Arctic Blue as a premium Finnish spirits brand in selected international markets."

Arctic Blue Beverages is known for its premium handcrafted products inspired by the pure Nordic

wilderness. Its flagship product, Arctic Blue Gin, is handcrafted in Ilomantsi, North Karelia, and

captures the character of Finnish nature through botanicals such as wild Arctic bilberries, spruce and

juniper. The gin has received international recognition, including double gold at the World Spirits

Awards, where it was named Spirit of the Year 2018.

The company's next phase will focus on strengthening distribution, brand presence and commercial

partnerships in key international markets, with the United States as a central growth priority.

For more information, please contact

Antti Villanen, Executive Chairman of the Board

Phone: +358 40 568 4014

Email: antti.villanen@arcticbluebeverages.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 8-684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se