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WKN: A3DMU0 | ISIN: SE0017769136 | Ticker-Symbol: U5L
Frankfurt
30.06.26 | 08:55
0,012 Euro
+5,22 % +0,001
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCTIC BLUE BEVERAGES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCTIC BLUE BEVERAGES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0160,02015:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 12:05 Uhr
51 Leser
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Arctic Blue Beverages AB: Arctic Blue Beverages Appoints Sebastian Pinomaa as CEO to Lead U.S. Expansion and International Growth

Arctic Blue Beverages announces the appointment of Sebastian Pinomaa has been leading the company's U.S. expansion plans from the very beginning, and his appointment marks a natural next step as Arctic Blue Beverages sharpens its focus on international growth.

"Sebastian has played an important role in shaping our U.S. expansion strategy from the outset. It is
therefore a natural and well-founded decision that he now continues to lead the company, with a strong
focus on the U.S. market and broader international growth," said Antti Villanen, Chairman Of The Board.
Pinomaa brings extensive experience from the international spirits industry, having held leading
positions at companies including Bacardi and Pernod Ricard. His background combines commercial
leadership, brand building and international market development - experience that is highly relevant
as Arctic Blue Beverages enters its next phase.

"I am honoured to take on the role of CEO at Arctic Blue Beverages," said Sebastian Pinomaa. "The
company has a truly distinctive Nordic brand, award-winning products and strong international
potential. Our focus now is to accelerate growth, particularly in the United States, while continuing to
build Arctic Blue as a premium Finnish spirits brand in selected international markets."
Arctic Blue Beverages is known for its premium handcrafted products inspired by the pure Nordic
wilderness. Its flagship product, Arctic Blue Gin, is handcrafted in Ilomantsi, North Karelia, and
captures the character of Finnish nature through botanicals such as wild Arctic bilberries, spruce and
juniper. The gin has received international recognition, including double gold at the World Spirits
Awards, where it was named Spirit of the Year 2018.

The company's next phase will focus on strengthening distribution, brand presence and commercial
partnerships in key international markets, with the United States as a central growth priority.

For more information, please contact

Antti Villanen, Executive Chairman of the Board
Phone: +358 40 568 4014
Email: antti.villanen@arcticbluebeverages.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 8-684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.