Arctic Blue Beverages AB: Interim Report Jan-Mar 2026

THE PERIOD JANUARY - MARCH 2026

Revenues (Jan - Mar): SEK 339 thousand (SEK 1 137 thousand on corresponding period 2025)

EBITDA: SEK -2 201 thousand (SEK -3 204 thousand)

Adjusted operative EBITDA 1) -2 251 thousand (SEK -3 204) improved from corresponding period

-2 251 thousand (SEK -3 204) improved from corresponding period EBIT: SEK -2 524 thousand (SEK -3 556 thousand)

Net result: SEK -3 008 thousand (SEK -3 391 thousand)

Earnings per share (EPS) -0,04 SEK / share

Cash and cash equivalents: SEK 1 800 thousand (31 March 2026)

1)Excluding incentive programs provisions and restructuring costs

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING JANUARY - MARCH 2026

Arctic Blue Coastal Dry Gin, the first product of the Company's Arctic Blue Distillery, was awarded with a silver medal in the category "Finnish Gins" at UISGE 2026.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER PERIOD

The Company informed that Arctic Blue Beverages AB's CEO, Petri Hirvonen, has decided to resign from the company and pursue a new career outside Arctic Blue Beverages.

The Company announced that it enters a new category with the launch of Blue Moment Vodka, a premium Finnish vodka designed for a very Finnish moment.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

CHALLENGING TIMES IN THE PREMIUM ALCOHOL BUSINESS CONTINUED

"The challenging market environment continued in the first quarter of 2026. The start of the year was much quieter than expected, in Christmas time fulfilled supply pipeline was depleted in the beginning of the first quarter and the consumers' cautious purchasing behaviour continued in the main domestic market Finland. Also export and e-commerce sales were weak. Although Q1 is typically the slowest quarter of the year, the 70% decrease of sales value was exceptional and unexpected.

Due to geopolitical and economical uncertainty, the consumers' confidence in the future remained week in the main domestic market Finland. Overall household consumption was below the last year level and only in April the first positive signals of improved consumer demand was visible in Finland.

We continued in the last year started cost saving and operational improvement actions and the expenses were significantly lower in the first quarter compared to the same period a year ago. Thus, despite of low sales value, the company's financial performed improved from the last year, EBITDA improvement being 1 million SEK in the first quarter of 2026.

The operations of the Arctic Blue Showroom Distillery continued to pick up in the first quarter, and the number of tasting events and the limited-edition gins, particularly developed for the on-trade and restaurant segment, increased. The positive interest towards exclusive and handcrafted gins was visible both in the increased sales volumes and the increased orders and inquires.

Last year announced US expansion by the formation of a joint venture aimed at launching and commercializing the long drink product portfolio in the US market has taken much more time than expected. The project is progressing, but there is still work to be done to complete it. We will communicate further on the progress when it will be appropriate.

As the geopolitical uncertainty seems to continue and consumer preferences might shift towards more approachable spirits, we just recently introduced our first vodka to meet that demand. Vodka has been part of our longer-term roadmap, both as a category with global relevance and as a natural extension of our Nordic identity and raw material focus. Blue Moment Vodka marks a natural next step for us, expanding beyond gin into vodka for the first time.

We will keep our focus on

commercialization of our award-winning gins

increasing volumes of special editions and events of our own Arctic Blue Showroom Distillery

expanding our long drink category

expansion in a new vodka category",

says Petri Hirvonen, CEO of Arctic Blue Beverages.

Arctic Blue Beverages AB has published its January - March 2026 Interim Report on the Company's website today. The Interim Report is available to download on the Company's website www.arcticbluebeverages.com/investors/financial-reports/. A PDF version of the Interim Report is attached to this press release.

The financial reports will be published according to Financial Calendar and will be available to download on the Company's website www.arcticbluebeverages.com/investors/financial-reports/.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Year-End Report 2025 February 18, 2026

Annual Report 2025 April 16, 20256

Interim report Jan - Mar 2026 May 21, 2026

Annual General Meeting 2026 June 15, 2026

Half-Year Report 2026 August 20, 2026

Interim Report Jan-Sep 2026 November 19, 2026

Year-End Report 2026 February 18, 2027

For more information please contact

Petri Hirvonen, CEO

Phone: +358 40 571 0834

Email: petri.hirvonen@arcticbluebeverages.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 8-684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se

This information is information that Arctic Blue Beverages is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-21 09:00 EEST.