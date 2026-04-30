Arctic Blue Beverages AB: Petri Hirvonen steps down as CEO of Arctic Blue Beverages

Arctic Blue Beverages AB's CEO, Petri Hirvonen, has decided to resign from the company and pursue a new career outside Arctic Blue Beverages. He will leave his position latest by 30.6.2026, and the process to recruit a new CEO has been started.

Petri has worked at Arctic Blue Beverages since 2022 and was appointed CEO of Arctic Blue Beverages in the summer 2025.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Petri for his excellent contribution to the company during the past years and wish him all the best in his new endeavours", says Antti Villanen, Chairman of Arctic Blue Beverages AB's Board of Directors.

For more information, please contact

Antti Villanen, Executive Chairman of the Board

Phone: +358 40 568 4014

Email: antti.villanen@arcticbluebeverages.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 8-684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Arctic Blue Beverages AB is a Nordic beverage company whose best-known products are the multi-award winning Arctic Blue Gin, Arctic Blue Gin Rose, Arctic Blue Laku and the world's first dairy-free gin-based oat liqueur, Arctic Blue Oat. The company invests heavily into international export and its products are sold in Finland, Sweden, Japan, Australia and more than a dozen other countries. For more information, visit Arctic Blue Beverages webpage https://arcticbluebeverages.com