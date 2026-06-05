Beijer Alma AB: Beijer Alma's subsidiary Beijer Tech acquires Steinar H. Sunde

Beijer Tech has today, June 5th, 2026, signed an agreement to acquire the majority of the shares in Steinar H. Sunde AS, a Norwegian distributor of mechanical couplings, valves and other technical products.

Steinar H. Sunde is a Norwegian distributor of mechanical couplings, valves and other technical products. The company offers products from many well-known suppliers, such as Grayloc, Lisega, Rembe and IPCO. Based in Bergen, the company has five employees and sales of about NOK 60 million with good profitability. For further information, please visit the company's website: www.shsunde.com.

The acquisition is in line with Beijer Alma's model for value-adding acquisitions and Beijer Tech's strategy of acquiring profitable companies in attractive niches with good growth potential and high value-add.

Fredrik Karlsson, Head of Business Area Fluid Technology, comments on the transaction: "We are pleased to welcome Steinar H. Sunde to Beijer Tech. The company has a strong position in the Norwegian market, an attractive offering and highly technical expertise. The acquisition strengthens our presence in fluid technology in Norway and will create good opportunities to continue developing the business together."

The previous principal owner and CEO, Steinar Sunde, also comments on the transaction: "We have been building up Steinar H. Sunde for a long time, with a focus on quality, technical expertise and close customer relationships. Becoming a part of Beijer Tech felt like a natural next step and I see good opportunities for the company to continue developing together with a long-term owner. I also think it is positive that a minority share of the company will continue to be owned by the employees."

Through the transaction, Beijer Tech will acquire the majority of the shares in Steinar H. Sunde AS with closing taking place today. The company will be part of Beijer Tech's Fluid Technology business area. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Beijer Alma's earnings per share.

For further information

Johnny Alvarsson, acting President and CEO, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60

Peter Forslund, CFO, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60

About Beijer Alma AB

Beijer Alma is an international, acquisition-focused industrial group with some 70 companies. Its business concept focuses on leveraging its decentralized organization to create long-term and capital-efficient earnings growth by owning, acquiring and developing industrial companies with leading positions in growing niches. The operations specialize in industrial components, technical solutions and niche products. The Group consists of Beijer Components, which offers customized industrial components in a global market, and Beijer Tech, which consists of industrial and technology companies in the Nordic market. Beijer Alma is listed on the NASDAQ Stockholm Large Cap list.