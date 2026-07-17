Beijer Alma AB: Interim report January-June 2026

Strong resilience and high acquisition activity

Net revenue increased to MSEK 2,131 (2,023)

Adjusted operating profit, EBITA, increased to MSEK 346 (305),

corresponding to an operating margin of 16.2 percent (15.1)

corresponding to an operating margin of 16.2 percent (15.1) Operating profit, EBIT, increased to MSEK 323 (163)

Profit after net financial items increased to MSEK 288 (114)

Order bookings increased to MSEK 2,186 (2,071)

Cash flow from operating activities increased to MSEK 337 (222)

Earnings per share increased to SEK 3.59 (1.36)

Beijer Alma delivered a stable performance in the second quarter, following a strong end to the first quarter.

Business activity remained at a healthy level, although the market has not yet shown any clear signs of gaining

momentum. With strong earnings growth, improved profitability and a rapid acquisition rate, the Group is

demonstrating resilience in an uncertain economic climate.

Organic growth and good profitability

Net revenue increased 5 percent during the second quarter. Organic growth was 1 percent. Growth for the first

half of the year amounted to 4 percent, of which 1 percent was organic. Beijer Components' performance was

partly impacted by the earlier decision to discontinue certain less profitable businesses. Beijer Tech continued

to grow organically and was up 8 percent in the second quarter, while acquisitions completed during the quarter

made a marginal contribution.

The earnings trend remained favorable during the second quarter, with adjusted EBITA increasing 14 percent to

MSEK 346. The EBITA margin thus increased to 16.2 percent. The trend for the first half of the year was also

positive. The EBITA margin was 16.1 percent and earnings growth amounted to 14 percent.

An acquisition-intensive quarter

Following a slower start to the year, the level of acquisition activity increased significantly during the second

quarter. Beijer Tech completed five acquisitions over a period of 17 days, contributing combined net revenue of

approximately MSEK 415 on an annual basis. A particularly notable milestone was the acquisition of MGA

Controls in the UK, which marked Beijer Tech's first acquisition outside the Nordic region and a logical

geographic expansion into a segment where the company already possesses strong expertise.

The increase in acquisition activity demonstrates the organization's ability and capacity to identify, execute and

integrate acquisitions and is aligned with Beijer Alma's long-term growth ambitions. However, discipline must

take precedence over growth, and we always acquire companies with good profitability, strong customer

relationships and pricing power as well as clear opportunities for us to act as a long-term owner.

Beijer Components building pipeline

The name change from Lesjöfors to Beijer Components is intended to better reflect our ambition to grow in a

broader range of niches beyond our traditional spring business. We see opportunities to grow within new areas

and expand our addressable market, without compromising on our key criteria. Beijer Components is now

working in a structured manner to build a pipeline of acquisition candidates with an initial focus on Europe,

where we will be able to leverage our presence, relationships and industrial expertise.

Overall, Beijer Alma is entering the second half of the year with stable operations, a clear acquisition agenda

and the drive to deliver high and sustainable profit growth, with strong cash flow and a good return on capital

over time.

For further information

Johnny Alvarsson, acting President and CEO, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60

Peter Forslund, CFO, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60

About Beijer Alma AB

Beijer Alma is an international, acquisition-focused industrial group with some 70 companies. Its business concept focuses on leveraging its decentralized organization to create long-term and capital-efficient earnings growth by owning, acquiring and developing industrial companies with leading positions in growing niches. The operations specialize in industrial components, technical solutions and niche products. The Group consists of Beijer Components, which offers customized industrial components in a global market, and Beijer Tech, which consists of industrial and technology companies in the Nordic market. Beijer Alma is listed on the NASDAQ Stockholm Large Cap list.

This information is information that Beijer Alma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 07:30 CEST.