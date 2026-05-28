Beijer Alma AB: Beijer Alma's subsidiary Beijer Tech acquires KICAB

Beijer Tech has today, May 28th, 2026, signed an agreement through its subsidiary Noxon to acquire 100 percent of the shares in KICAB AB, a Swedish technology and service company that conducts wastewater treatment and dewatering operations.

KICAB is a technology and service company that conducts wastewater treatment, industrial dosing and dewatering operations in the Nordic region. In addition to proprietary products, the company also distributes products from external suppliers and offers equipment servicing and rental. Headquartered in Kungälv, the company currently has eight employees and revenue of about SEK 50 million with good profitability. For further information, please visit the company's website: www.kicab.com.

The acquisition is in line with Beijer Alma's model for value-adding acquisitions and Beijer Tech's strategy of acquiring profitable companies in attractive niches with good growth potential and high value-add.

Noxon's CEO, Jens Johansson, comments on the transaction: "We have been following KICAB for a long time and are very pleased to welcome its employees, customers and suppliers to Beijer Tech. This acquisition is a strategically important step for Noxon as KICAB is a good complement to our portfolio, adding a high level of expertise and a broad offering in industrial dosing and dewatering. Together we will work to develop our aftermarket and service offering, take advantage of our shared strengths and continue to grow in the Nordic region."

The former owner and CEO, Tommy Nilsson, will remain active in KICAB. He also commented on the transaction: "This is an exciting next step for us at KICAB. My colleagues and I look forward to continuing to develop our operations together with Noxon and to becoming a part of Beijer Tech. We share the same philosophy, with a strong focus on customers and business. Together with Noxon, we have even better conditions for creating value for our customers and partners."

Through the transaction, Noxon will acquire 100 percent of the shares in KICAB AB. The acquisition is expected to be finalized during the second or third quarter of 2026. The company will be part of Beijer Tech's Fluid Technology business area. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Beijer Alma's earnings per share.

For further information

Johnny Alvarsson, acting President and CEO, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60

Peter Forslund, CFO, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60

About Beijer Alma AB

Beijer Alma is an international, acquisition-focused industrial group with some 70 companies. Its business concept focuses on leveraging its decentralized organization to create long-term and capital-efficient earnings growth by owning, acquiring and developing industrial companies with leading positions in growing niches. The operations specialize in industrial components, technical solutions and niche products. The Group consists of Beijer Components, which offers customized industrial components in a global market, and Beijer Tech, which consists of industrial and technology companies in the Nordic market. Beijer Alma is listed on the NASDAQ Stockholm Large Cap list.