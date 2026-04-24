Beijer Alma AB: Interim report January-March 2026

Robust resilience with strong earnings growth

Net revenue increased to MSEK 2,029 (1,960)

Adjusted operating profit, EBITA, increased to MSEK 325 (282), corresponding to an operating margin of 16.0 percent (14.4)

Operating profit, EBIT, increased to MSEK 304 (252)

Profit after net financial items increased to MSEK 275 (210)

Order bookings increased to MSEK 2,141 (2,034)

Cash flow from operating activities increased to MSEK 73 (52)

Earnings per share increased to SEK 3.40 (2.60)

Beijer Alma's companies have displayed robust resilience in a market dominated by economic uncertainty, primarily due to the geopolitical situation. The Group's sales gradually improved during the quarter, with a higher level of activity in the North American and Nordic markets. Both net revenue and order bookings grew organically at Group level, while profitability improved in both segments.

Increased organic growth and improved profitability

The Group's net revenue increased 4 percent during the first quarter, of which 2 percent was organic. Net revenue in Beijer Components decreased 5 percent, of which 1 percent was organic due in part to the proactive decision to discontinue certain less profitable businesses corresponding to approximately MSEK 50 in the quarter. Net revenue in Beijer Tech increased 21 percent in the quarter, of which 6 percent was organic. The earnings trend for the Group was particularly encouraging, with adjusted EBITA up 15.5 percent in the quarter. The adjusted EBITA margin increased 1.6 percentage points to 16.0 percent, largely as a result of the action plan implemented in Beijer Components in 2025.

Decentralized responsibility creates value

Beijer Alma's model is based on decentralized responsibility, with each company continuing to develop based on its own strengths and knowledge of its respective operations and markets. This is a model that we have increasingly prioritized over the past year - a model that the entire organization has successfully adopted and that has contributed to our positive earnings performance. We are convinced that a local presence and identity are crucial to maintaining momentum, customer relationships and the drive to continue our profitable expansion.

Beijer Components - a strategic choice

During the quarter, we changed the name of Lesjöfors to Beijer Components, an indication of our higher international acquisition ambitions. Beijer Components is building on the strong foundation established by Lesjöfors, while also providing us with more opportunities to grow in new areas and broaden our addressable market. We will continue to apply the same logic as before and acquire well-managed, niche companies in segments where long-standing customer relationships and technical expertise create the conditions for good profitability. We have also clarified our local mission of accelerating our acquisition-driven growth, designating a number of people to assume responsibility for identifying new candidate companies, with an initial focus on the European market.

Beijer Alma has a stable platform of well-managed companies and a clear acquisition agenda. Our aim is to grow in existing and new markets and in new niches, while intensifying our focus on strengthening its capital efficiency. With a strong position for continued growth, we look forward to the rest of the year.

For further information

Johnny Alvarsson, acting President and CEO, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60

Peter Forslund, CFO, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60

About Beijer Alma AB

Beijer Alma is an international, acquisition-focused industrial group with some 70 companies. Its business concept focuses on leveraging its decentralized organization to create long-term and capital-efficient earnings growth by owning, acquiring and developing industrial companies with leading positions in growing niches. The operations specialize in industrial components, technical solutions and niche products. The Group consists of Beijer Components, which offers customized industrial components in a global market, and Beijer Tech, which consists of industrial and technology companies in the Nordic market. Beijer Alma is listed on the NASDAQ Stockholm Large Cap list.

This information is information that Beijer Alma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-24 07:30 CEST.