Beijer Alma AB: Beijer Alma's subsidiary Beijer Tech acquires JR-Wood

Beijer Tech has today, June 1st, 2026, signed an agreement to acquire the majority of the shares in JR-Wood Oy a supplier of ready-to-install material packages for roofs, facades, doors and windows for the renovation market in Finland and Sweden.

JR-Wood is a supplier of ready-to-install material packages of roofs, facades, doors and windows for the renovation market in Finland and Sweden. The company cuts materials to the correct dimensions, applies surface treatments and packages them according to customer specifications. The company is located in Haapajärvi, North Ostrobothnia, Finland and has 15 employees and revenue of approximately EUR 17 million with good profitability. For further information, please visit the company's website: www.jrwood.fi.

The acquisition is in line with Beijer Alma's model for value-creating acquisitions and Beijer Tech's strategy of acquiring profitable companies in attractive niches with good growth potential and high value-add.

Jussi Laitinen, Managing Director for Beijer Tech Finland, comments on the transaction: "JR-Wood is a well-run and profitable company with a strong position as the clear market leader in its niche. The company's offering creates clear customer value through tailored, ready-to-install solutions. We are pleased to welcome JR-Wood and its employees to Beijer Tech."

The company's founder, Joni Viitakangas, will remain a minority shareholder. He also comments on the transaction: "I am proud of what we have built at JR-Wood together with our employees. By becoming part of Beijer Tech, we gain a long-term owner with the resources and industrial expertise to support our continued growth, while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit and customer focus that have been key to our success."

Through the transaction, Beijer Tech is acquiring a majority of the shares in JR-Wood Oy, with closing taking place today. The company will become part of Beijer Tech's Industrial Products business area. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Beijer Alma's earnings per share.

For further information

Johnny Alvarsson, acting President and CEO, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60

Peter Forslund, CFO, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60

About Beijer Alma AB

Beijer Alma is an international, acquisition-focused industrial group with some 70 companies. Its business concept focuses on leveraging its decentralized organization to create long-term and capital-efficient earnings growth by owning, acquiring and developing industrial companies with leading positions in growing niches. The operations specialize in industrial components, technical solutions and niche products. The Group consists of Beijer Components, which offers customized industrial components in a global market, and Beijer Tech, which consists of industrial and technology companies in the Nordic market. Beijer Alma is listed on the NASDAQ Stockholm Large Cap list.