Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wolfram-Hotspot in Nevada: China-Monopol wackelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JMQ2 | ISIN: SE0011090547 | Ticker-Symbol: 6O4
Frankfurt
01.06.26 | 08:30
27,750 Euro
+1,09 % +0,300
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEIJER ALMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEIJER ALMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,25028,45014:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2026 12:10 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beijer Alma AB: Beijer Alma's subsidiary Beijer Tech acquires JR-Wood

Beijer Tech has today, June 1st, 2026, signed an agreement to acquire the majority of the shares in JR-Wood Oy a supplier of ready-to-install material packages for roofs, facades, doors and windows for the renovation market in Finland and Sweden.

JR-Wood is a supplier of ready-to-install material packages of roofs, facades, doors and windows for the renovation market in Finland and Sweden. The company cuts materials to the correct dimensions, applies surface treatments and packages them according to customer specifications. The company is located in Haapajärvi, North Ostrobothnia, Finland and has 15 employees and revenue of approximately EUR 17 million with good profitability. For further information, please visit the company's website: www.jrwood.fi.

The acquisition is in line with Beijer Alma's model for value-creating acquisitions and Beijer Tech's strategy of acquiring profitable companies in attractive niches with good growth potential and high value-add.

Jussi Laitinen, Managing Director for Beijer Tech Finland, comments on the transaction: "JR-Wood is a well-run and profitable company with a strong position as the clear market leader in its niche. The company's offering creates clear customer value through tailored, ready-to-install solutions. We are pleased to welcome JR-Wood and its employees to Beijer Tech."

The company's founder, Joni Viitakangas, will remain a minority shareholder. He also comments on the transaction: "I am proud of what we have built at JR-Wood together with our employees. By becoming part of Beijer Tech, we gain a long-term owner with the resources and industrial expertise to support our continued growth, while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit and customer focus that have been key to our success."

Through the transaction, Beijer Tech is acquiring a majority of the shares in JR-Wood Oy, with closing taking place today. The company will become part of Beijer Tech's Industrial Products business area. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Beijer Alma's earnings per share.

For further information

Johnny Alvarsson, acting President and CEO, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60
Peter Forslund, CFO, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60

About Beijer Alma AB

Beijer Alma is an international, acquisition-focused industrial group with some 70 companies. Its business concept focuses on leveraging its decentralized organization to create long-term and capital-efficient earnings growth by owning, acquiring and developing industrial companies with leading positions in growing niches. The operations specialize in industrial components, technical solutions and niche products. The Group consists of Beijer Components, which offers customized industrial components in a global market, and Beijer Tech, which consists of industrial and technology companies in the Nordic market. Beijer Alma is listed on the NASDAQ Stockholm Large Cap list.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.