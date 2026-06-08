Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - AI Oracle Testing Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 08

8 June 2026

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Update on Method C AI Oracle Development

for the ASIC Manufacturers Mining Rig

Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc (AIM: QBT), the AIM-listed investment company focused principally on a research and development programme within blockchain technology, provides an update on the ongoing development and testing of its Method C AI Oracle software on the ASIC manufacturer's mining rig and Mining Development Kit ("MDK").

Further to the Company's announcement of 6 May 2026, QBT is pleased to confirm that the ASIC manufacturer's MDK is now fully operational and connected to the Company's server infrastructure.

Previously, QBT had established a fully operational testing environment, including modifications to the mining rig operating system and micro-controller code for data collection, as well as the integration of the AI Oracle within the server-side operating system onto the ASIC manufacturer's MDK.

Since the announcement of 6 May 2026, the Company's research team at the University of Milan has continued to work closely with engineers from the ASIC manufacturer, supported by QBT's US-based consultants, to generate operational data of the quality required by QBT's AI learning models and comparable to that used by the Company over the last year with the Bitaxe Gamma platform, based on the BM1370 ASIC.

This activity has required detailed cooperation with the ASIC manufacturer in relation to the specific characteristics of its ASIC architecture for SHA-256 computational strategy. Working together, the ASIC manufacturer's engineering team, QBT's researchers and the Company's staff and consultants have further refined the mining rig operating system and associated micro-controller code, enabling the generation of structured mining data streams suitable for training the learning models that underpin the Method C AI Oracle.

The Company can now report that the ASIC manufacturer's mining rig is generating quality data suitable for training QBT's AI learning models. This represents an important milestone in the development of the Method C AI Oracle and enables the Company to commence training the learning models that will generate the next AI Oracle.

QBT expects the first AI Oracle to be generated using this new dataset to be available as early as the end of June 2026, based on current assumptions from the R&D team in Milan. Following its generation, the AI Oracle will be deployed on the ASIC manufacturer's MDK platform, enabling live testing under operating conditions connected to a live mining pool.

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman of QBT, commented:

"Although it has taken longer than expected to master the specific nature of the new ASIC developed by the ASIC manufacturer, its support in clarifying very detailed aspects of the ASIC's SHA-256 computational strategy has enabled QBT to finally generate the quality data necessary to train the AI learning system and ultimately generate the AI Oracle.

The close cooperation between the ASIC manufacturer's engineering team, QBT's researchers at the University of Milan and our consultants in Europe and US, has been instrumental in achieving this important milestone. We are now finally in a position to train the learning models, generate the AI Oracle and perform live testing of the AI Oracle on the ASIC manufacturer's MDK connect to a mining pool."

The Company will provide further updates as development and testing activities progress.

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For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc+39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance(Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.