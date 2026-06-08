Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Explorer vor Durchbruch? 2 Kilometer Anomalie - trifft diese Aktie jetzt den Jackpot?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C86D | ISIN: FI4000512587 | Ticker-Symbol: L9L
München
08.06.26 | 08:02
1,220 Euro
-2,40 % -0,030
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETOLAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETOLAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1701,19510:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.06.2026 09:00 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Betolar Oyj: Betolar is strategically focusing its operations on high-growth business areas, with particular emphasis on Critical Infrastructure Protection and Metal Extraction Technology

Betolar Plc
Press Release
8 June 2026 at 10:00 a.m. EEST

Betolar is strategically focusing its operations on high-growth business areas, with particular emphasis on Critical Infrastructure Protection and Metal Extraction Technology

Betolar is focusing its operations on selected strategic growth areas and accelerating their commercialisation. The company sees significant demand potential particularly in critical infrastructure protection solutions and metal extraction technology. In these areas, market demand is growing globally, and Betolar's strong materials technology expertise provides a competitive advantage, especially in developing and deploying resource-efficient solutions.

By concentrating its efforts on these areas, Betolar strengthens its market position, accelerates the adoption of its solutions, and builds the foundation for profitable growth.

To respond to the simultaneous decline in demand for low-carbon products, the company will furlough part of its personnel for financial and production-related reasons. The lay-offs are expected to affect approximately 5-10 employees and will be directed at functions where work has significantly and permanently reduced.

Customer projects, deliveries, and support for Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions, Metal Extraction Technology, and blast furnace slag sales will continue normally and without interruption.

The changes will have no impact on Betolar's financial guidance.

Betolar Plc

More information

Tuija Kalpala, CEO & President, Betolar Plc, tuija.kalpala@betolar.com, +358 50?567 6608

About Betolar
Betolar is a circular economy and materials technology company. Betolar was founded in 2016, and headquarted in Kannonkoski, Finland. Betolar is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland (ticker: BETOLAR), and its shares are also traded in the United States on the OTCQX International market (ticker: BTLRF). More information: www.betolar.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.