Betolar Oyj: Betolar is strategically focusing its operations on high-growth business areas, with particular emphasis on Critical Infrastructure Protection and Metal Extraction Technology

Betolar Plc

Press Release

8 June 2026 at 10:00 a.m. EEST

Betolar is strategically focusing its operations on high-growth business areas, with particular emphasis on Critical Infrastructure Protection and Metal Extraction Technology

Betolar is focusing its operations on selected strategic growth areas and accelerating their commercialisation. The company sees significant demand potential particularly in critical infrastructure protection solutions and metal extraction technology. In these areas, market demand is growing globally, and Betolar's strong materials technology expertise provides a competitive advantage, especially in developing and deploying resource-efficient solutions.

By concentrating its efforts on these areas, Betolar strengthens its market position, accelerates the adoption of its solutions, and builds the foundation for profitable growth.

To respond to the simultaneous decline in demand for low-carbon products, the company will furlough part of its personnel for financial and production-related reasons. The lay-offs are expected to affect approximately 5-10 employees and will be directed at functions where work has significantly and permanently reduced.

Customer projects, deliveries, and support for Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions, Metal Extraction Technology, and blast furnace slag sales will continue normally and without interruption.

The changes will have no impact on Betolar's financial guidance.

Betolar Plc

More information

Tuija Kalpala, CEO & President, Betolar Plc, tuija.kalpala@betolar.com, +358 50?567 6608

About Betolar

Betolar is a circular economy and materials technology company. Betolar was founded in 2016, and headquarted in Kannonkoski, Finland. Betolar is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland (ticker: BETOLAR), and its shares are also traded in the United States on the OTCQX International market (ticker: BTLRF). More information: www.betolar.com.