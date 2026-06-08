Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Explorer vor Durchbruch? 2 Kilometer Anomalie - trifft diese Aktie jetzt den Jackpot?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C86D | ISIN: FI4000512587 | Ticker-Symbol: L9L
München
08.06.26 | 08:02
1,220 Euro
-2,40 % -0,030
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETOLAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETOLAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2101,23513:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.06.2026 12:30 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Betolar Oyj: Inside information: Betolar has been granted €2.1 million in funding under the EU LIFE programme for the MINERVA project

Betolar Plc
Company Release
June 8, 2026 at 1:25 P.M. EEST

Inside information: Betolar has been granted €2.1 million in funding under the EU LIFE programme for the MINERVA project

Betolar Plc is participating in the MINERVA project (MINeral Efficiency, Recovery and Valorisation in the Arctic), which is funded by the European Union's LIFE programme. The project aims to develop and pilot new solutions to enhance the recovery of critical raw materials and reduce the amount of mining waste in Arctic conditions.

The MINERVA project will be carried out in the Sokli mining area in Eastern Lapland. The project focuses on circular economy-based mining and mineral processing solutions, the development of water use and water management, and the reduction of mining waste and environmental risks.

The total estimated cost of the MINERVA project is approximately €8.8 million, of which the EU LIFE programme's share is approximately €5.3 million. Betolar's share of the total costs is €3.4 million, of which €2.1 million is funding. The estimated duration of the project is approximately three and a half years. The funding will be drawn down over the course of the project.

Betolar's role in the project is based on the company's Metal Extraction Technology, which is used to increase the recovery of metals from mining fractions and to utilize the resulting sidestreams in the production of low-carbon circular cement, thereby minimizing waste.

"Participation in the MINERVA project strongly supports Betolar's strategic objective of demonstrating the practical performance of its Metal Extraction Technology. The project also accelerates the advancement of the technology's proof-of-concept phase and establishes a solid foundation for the development of new circular economy-based business," says CEO Tuija Kalpala.

Betolar participates in the project in the role of a technology supplier. The project does not change Betolar's previously issued financial guidance.

Betolar Plc

Further enquiries

Tuija Kalpala, President and CEO, Betolar Plc, tel. +358 50 567 6608, tuija.kalpala@betolar.com

Certified Adviser

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, +358 50 520 4098

About Betolar

Betolar is a circular economy and materials technology company. Betolar was founded in 2016 and is domiciled in Kannonkoski, Finland. Betolar is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: BETOLAR), and its shares are also traded in the United States on the OTCQX International marketplace (ticker: BTLRF). For more information www.betolar.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.