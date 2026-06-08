American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies Invited to US Chamber of Commerce's Critical Minerals Summit

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, today announced that its affiliated minority holding, ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), has been invited to participate in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Critical Minerals Summit.

US Chamber of Commerce - Critical Minerals Summit

Date: June 11, 2026

Location: US Chamber of Commerce - Great Hall, Washington D.C.

Ben Kincaid, ReElement Africa's Chief Executive Officer will be speaking and available for one-on-one meetings. To arrange a meeting with Ben and Rhett during the event, please reach out to them on LinkedIn - Ben Kincaid.

The Second Trump administration is pursuing an all of government, multi-agency response in its effort to secure a critical mineral supply chain that is stable, diversified, and not dependent on foreign adversaries. This discussion will explore how these initiatives are impacting mineral development, what industry and government can do to identify what is working, and how we can ensure that any gains made during these next few years can survive past the Trump Administration.

Additional attending include Indiana Senator Todd Young and Brian Greely, Chief Banking Officer, Export-Import Bank of the United States.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation has established a comprehensive solution platform across the rare earth and critical mineral supply chain, leveraging its affiliation with, and former parent relationship to, ReElement Technologies Corporation - a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. The Company is advancing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations.

These operations span conventional and unconventional resource sourcing and development, as well as recycling and manufacturing, enabling American Resources to aggregate and process diverse feedstocks while efficiently aligning supply with end-market demand.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model focused on scalable growth. Its streamlined approach enables the Company to expand its asset portfolio and meet increasing global demand across infrastructure, defense, technology, and electrification markets - while maximizing margins and maintaining cost discipline. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/reelement-technologies-invited-to-us-chamber-of-commerces-critical-minerals-summi-1173866