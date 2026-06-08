Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Adia Nutrition (OTCQB: ADIA), a leader in advanced nutrition and regenerative health products, today announced the official launch of its new wholly-owned subsidiary, ADIA Life LLC, headquartered in the state of Florida.





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ADIA Life LLC was strategically created to serve as the central hub for managing distribution of Adia Labs' cutting-edge products while also overseeing a growing network of authorized distributors nationwide. But that's just the beginning. The versatile new brand name opens the door to an expansive portfolio of high-impact offerings, enabling future premium supplements, science-backed healthy nutrition programs, personalized life coaching, and innovative exercise and wellness protocols designed to help people live longer, stronger, and more vibrant lives.

"This is more than a distribution company - ADIA Life LLC represents Adia Nutrition's bold next chapter," said Adia Nutrition's leadership team. "By combining world-class product distribution with holistic lifestyle solutions, we are creating a complete ecosystem that empowers individuals and families to take control of their health like never before. Florida's dynamic business environment makes it the perfect launchpad for this exciting expansion."

The subsidiary will immediately begin streamlining logistics and scaling reach for Adia Labs' flagship products while enabling future development of new consumer-facing programs in nutrition, fitness, and mindset coaching.

With this launch, Adia Nutrition positions itself at the forefront of the rapidly growing $4.5 trillion global wellness industry, delivering both B2B distribution excellence and direct-to-consumer life-enhancement solutions under one powerful brand.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Adia Nutrition Inc.