Helio Corporation: Helio Expands IP Portfolio by Adding Key Platform Technology for the Future Space Economy

Patent-pending low-shock release technology expands Helio's portfolio of proprietary space hardware innovations with broad application across future space systems

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Helio Corporation (HLEO-OTCID) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today announced the expansion of its intellectual property portfolio with the filing of a patent application for the first in a planned family of proprietary technologies designed for next-generation space deployment systems, protecting what the Company believes could become a foundational component of future spacecraft and space infrastructure systems.

More than a standalone patent filing, this application represents another step in Helio's effort to build and protect a portfolio of proprietary novel technologies with commercialization potential. The Company believes intellectual property ownership around cutting-edge critical enabling systems developed through a combination of advanced engineering, innovative material science, and performance-driven product development, can become an important source of long-term strategic and economic value.

The patent application covers a patent-pending resettable low-shock release mechanism designed for repeated spacecraft deployment applications where minimizing mechanical shock is critical to mission performance and hardware reliability. Release mechanisms are used throughout spacecraft and satellite systems to deploy structures, payloads, instruments, antennas, solar arrays, and other mission-critical hardware. Conventional systems can generate significant shock during activation, creating challenges for increasingly sophisticated and sensitive spacecraft. Helio's technology is designed to provide a reliable, controlled release solution that reduces shock transmission during deployment events, offering an innovation to conventional explosive and other high-shock systems commonly used throughout the space industry.

Helio believes the technology could have broad applicability across future spacecraft and space infrastructure platforms and currently anticipates target pricing of approximately $5,000 to $10,000 per unit. Because multiple release mechanisms are often required across a single spacecraft architecture, Helio believes the technology could represent a meaningful commercial opportunity while addressing one of the industry's most common deployment challenges.

"This filing marks more than the submission of a patent application-it represents Helio's commitment to a broader intellectual property strategy centered on real space hardware," said Vik Parti, Independent Director and Chairman of IP for Helio. "The technology covered by this application addresses a critical engineering challenge in deployment systems and demonstrates our focus on developing protectable innovations that solve practical problems. We are building a portfolio based on engineered devices, tested concepts, and technologies intended for real-world deployment."

"The space race is also a patent race," Parti added. "We believe intellectual property built around core spacecraft hardware can play an important role in long-term technology development. As spacecraft become more capable and more sensitive, protected deployment technologies will become increasingly important. This application is the next step in what we expect to become an expanding portfolio of performance-driven innovations that can support long-term shareholder value."

The patent application was filed in the name of Heliospace Corporation, a subsidiary of Helio. The patent application is currently pending before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. No assurance can be given that any patent will issue from the application or as to the scope of any claims that may ultimately be granted.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

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SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-expands-ip-portfolio-by-adding-key-platform-technology-for-the-future-s-1174400