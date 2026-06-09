Calgary, Alberta and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company"), a global leader in hybrid quantum computing and post-quantum cybersecurity, is pleased to announce being featured at two premier executive forums. Dr. Muhammad Ali Khan, CEO and Board Chair of SuperQ, is driving the conversation on quantum computing powered infrastructure sustainability and data security.

"Whether we are optimizing multi-asset energy grids for global sustainability or fortifying data infrastructure against next-generation cryptographic threats, SuperQ's focus remains on bringing invisible mathematical complexity straight to the execution layer," stated Dr. Khan. "The boardrooms at both The Economist Global Agenda and QSECDEF recognize that quantum-ready positioning is no longer an optional future project, rather a real-time operational necessity."

Shaping Capital and Infrastructure at the Economist Global Agenda

Dr. Khan will represent the Company at the upcoming Economist Enterprise Climate Leaders Club on Thursday, June 11th, 2026, held at the historic New York Yacht Club in New York City. As a core element of The Global Agenda: Powering the Future event, this exclusive, closed-door event will bring together 120 senior global executives.

Hosted by Economist Enterprise, the forum brings together content on geopolitics, energy and AI innovation. The interactive strategy session focuses on how modern sustainability initiatives are being operationalized directly across three critical corporate pillars:

Capital Allocation: Mathematically de-risking high-stakes investments.

Mathematically de-risking high-stakes investments. Infrastructure Lifespans: Maximizing the resiliency of decentralized physical systems.

Maximizing the resiliency of decentralized physical systems. Technology Integration: Deploying advanced computational frameworks to address nonlinear real-world constraints.

SuperQ will showcase how its flagship Super platform leverages hybrid quantum-classical optimization to transform complex enterprise challenges into immediate, sustainable business ROI.

From Diagnosis to Defense: the QSECDEF Cyber Forum

This Economist appearance follows Dr. Khan's recent address at the high-profile QSECDEF Webinar, "Super PQC: From Diagnosis to Defence," broadcasted on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

As the timeline to "Q-Day" accelerates, the presentation provided global enterprises, governments, and regulated industries with a clear, defensible cybersecurity roadmap to move past basic threat awareness into active operational mitigation. Key operational takeaways from the session included:

Executing Post-Quantum Diagnoses: Implementing automated tools to uncover "harvest-now, decrypt-later" structural exposure.

Implementing automated tools to uncover "harvest-now, decrypt-later" structural exposure. Cryptographic Dependency Mapping: Why discovering vulnerable assets and establishing total cryptographic visibility are critical initial safeguards.

Why discovering vulnerable assets and establishing total cryptographic visibility are critical initial safeguards. The Blueprint for Active Defense: Moving seamlessly from high-level ecosystem risk assessments to automated, end-to-end post-quantum cryptographic remediation.

QSECDEF connects government, industry, and academia to navigate the quantum transition. It represents thousands of professional members working across hundreds of organizations across four continents, providing the decision layer that builds members' capability and knowledge in deep tech cybersecurity.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization. It is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, emerging as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM to drive widespread adoption.

Our flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information concerning the expected commercialization and adoption of the SuperPQC module and the Super platform and associated professional services; the evolution of enterprise information systems and the anticipated growth of quantum cybersecurity threats; the future performance and capabilities of the Company's autonomous quantum optimization and PQC tools; compute sovereignty and tokenization; the Company's expansion plans for international "Super Hubs" and future ROI for global partners. The PQC implementation and compute tokenization are subject to technical milestones, including integration with third-party gateways and evolving NIST standards. Efficacy is subject to future advancements in quantum cryptanalysis. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, expectations and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to the ability of the Company to successfully integrate third-party technologies; market acceptance of quantum computing and PQC solutions; competition; the ability to maintain strategic partnerships; and general economic, business, and political conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: SuperQ Quantum