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WKN: A2DS5J | ISIN: SE0009806045 | Ticker-Symbol: TE5
Frankfurt
08.06.26 | 08:08
0,011 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TERRANET AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERRANET AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2026 11:30 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Terranet AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Terranet AB on June 9, 2026

The extraordinary general meeting of Terranet AB (the "Company") was held today, June 9, 2026, in Stockholm. The meeting resolved, with the required majority and in accordance with the proposals of the board of directors, on the following main resolutions.

Resolution on new articles of association
The Company has, in recent years, focused its operations on the development and commercialization of its proprietary driver-assistance technology, BlincVision. To more clearly reflect the Company's strategic direction, strengthen brand positioning, and build recognition in our priority markets, the general meeting resolved that the Company's company name be changed so that BlincVision becomes the company name. Consequently, it was resolved to amend the articles of association to reflect the new company name.

Resolution authorizing the Board of Directors to make minor adjustments to the resolutions adopted by the general meeting
The meeting resolved to authorize the board of directors, the CEO or the person otherwise appointed by the board of directors or the CEO to make such minor adjustments and clarifications to the resolutions adopted at the annual general meeting as are necessary for the registration of the resolutions.

_______________

Lund in June 2026
Terranet AB
The Board of Directors

For more information, please contact:
Markus Johansson, CEO
E-mail: markus.johansson@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)
Terranet develops the groundbreaking sensor solution BlincVision. The solution enables vehicles and machines to react earlier in high-risk situations. The technology focuses on relevant changes in the field of view, allowing faster detection. The ambition is to contribute to increased safety in environments where rapid decisions are critical, from urban traffic to applications within autonomous mobility, defense, industry, and agriculture.

Terranet is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and also operates in Gothenburg and Stuttgart. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). Follow Terranet at terranet.se.
Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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