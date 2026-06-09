On June 7, 2026, Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (the "Company") disclosed a press release with an update regarding the Company's financing arrangements.

According to item 6.1.3 (b) (iv) of the Nasdaq First North Bond Market Rulebook an issuer's fixed income instruments may be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the bond loan issued by the Company shall be given observation status.

Company name: Magle Chemoswed Holding AB Short name MAGLE 1 ISIN code: SE0025197403 Trading code: MAGLE_1

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.