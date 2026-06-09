GROUPE PARTOUCHE: Satisfactory growth' dynamic for 1st half-year 2026 - Turnover: +3.0 % at € 240.4 M - Successful opening of the Parisian Club

Satisfactory growth' dynamic for 1st half-year 2026

Turnover: +3.0 % at € 240.4 M

Successful opening of the Parisian Club

Paris, 9th June 2026, 06:00 p.m. Groupe Partouche European leader in gaming, published this day its consolidated turnover for the 2nd quarter of fiscal year 2026 (February 2026 to April 2026) together with its consolidated turnover for the 1st half-year (November 2025 - April 2026).

1st half-year turnover up by +3.0 % at € 240.4 M

The turnover for first half-year 2026 shows a satisfactory growth dynamic of +3.0 % to € 240.4 M (compared to € 233.3 M for 1HY 2025) with a Net Gaming Revenue up +2.5 % to € 190.0 M (compared to € 185.3 M in 1HY 2025).

The turnover for the 2nd quarter 2026 is up +2.5 % to € 109.5 M (compared to € 106.9 M in Q2 2025), confirms the trend recorded in the 1st quarter (+3.5 % vs Q1 2025).

Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) of Q2 increased +1.9 % to € 182.1 M (compared to € 178.7 M for Q2 2025) and is structured as follows according to the geographies and typologies of games:

in France, Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) grew by +1.6 % to € 163.1 M compared to Q2 2025 (€ 160.6 M). Slot machine GGR decreased by -1.7 % to € 125.8 M, compared to € 128.0 M in Q2 2025, impacted by the closure of the Berck casino on 1 st January 2026. Meanwhile, table games continued their strong performance (+14.8 % to € 37.3 M compared to € 32.5 M in the previous year), driven by the casinos in Annemasse, Divonne, St Amand-les-Eaux, and La Tour-de-Salvagny. The strong performance of the Cannes casinos, both Casino 50 Croisette (acquired on 28 th February 2025) and the Royal Palm, which is fully benefiting from its restructuring, should be noted.

to € 163.1 M compared to Q2 2025 (€ 160.6 M). Slot machine GGR decreased by -1.7 % to € 125.8 M, compared to € 128.0 M in Q2 2025, impacted by the closure of the Berck casino on 1 January 2026. Meanwhile, table games continued their strong performance (+14.8 % to € 37.3 M compared to € 32.5 M in the previous year), driven by the casinos in Annemasse, Divonne, St Amand-les-Eaux, and La Tour-de-Salvagny. The strong performance of the Cannes casinos, both Casino 50 Croisette (acquired on 28 February 2025) and the Royal Palm, which is fully benefiting from its restructuring, should be noted. abroad, Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) increased by +4.5% to € 18.9 M compared to Q2 2025 (€ 18.1 M). Online gaming saw a strong growth (up +26.0 % to € 7.1 M), while the Casino du Lac de Meyrin in Switzerland was negatively impacted by major ongoing renovations. The performance of the Cotonou casino (Benin) should be noted. This site opened on 28th January 2025 and its GGR increased 4.4 times compared to the previous year.

At a constant scope of consolidation, excluding both the acquisition of Casino Partouche Cannes 50 Croisette and the opening of Casino Cotonou in Benin, GGR increased by +1.0 % at € 178.2 M (vs € 176.5 M for Q2 2025).

After levies, the Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) increased by +1.7 % at € 84.1 M compared to € 83.1 M at Q2 2025.

The Club gets off to a solid start in Paris

On 12th May 2026, the Parisian Club opened at 10 Avenue de La Grande Armée, an iconic address in the immediate vicinity of the Champs-Élysées and the Arc de Triomphe.

Its capacity makes it the largest gaming establishment in the capital. Spread over several floors, it offers a wide range of table games and is expected to add roulette by the end of the year.

Through its partnership with Texapoker, a leading player in the live poker circuit, the club aims to become a premier poker destination in Europe, with a daily schedule of tournaments and the hosting of major international events.

Finally, the building will house next July the headquarters of Groupe Partouche, demonstrating its lasting presence in the heart of the capital.

Upcoming events:

Income 1st half-year: Tuesday 30th June 2026 (after stock market closing)

3rd quarter financial information: Tuesday 8th September 2026 (after stock market closing)

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, a gaming club, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 43 casinos and employs nearly 4,050 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B. ISIN: FR0012612646 - Reuters:PARP.PA - Bloomberg: PARP:FP https://www.linkedin.com/company/groupe-partouche/

ANNEX

1- Consolidated turnover

In €M 2026 2025 Variation 1st quarter (November - January) 130.8 126.4 +3.5% 2nd quarter (February - April) 109.5 106.9 +2.5% Total consolidated turnover 240.4 233.3 +3.0%

2- Construction of consolidated turnover

2.1 - Second quarter

In €M 2026 2025 Variation Gross gaming revenue (GGR) 182.1 178.7 +1.9% Levies * -97.5 -95.6 +2.0% Net gaming revenue (NGR) 84.5 83.1 +1.7% Turnover excluding NGR 24.9 24.5 +1.5% Fidelity programme 0.1 -0.7 -115.9% Total consolidated turnover 109.5 106.9 +2.5%

2.2 - Aggregate 6 months

In €M 2026 2025 Variation Gross gaming revenue (GGR) 371.1 361.5 +2.6% Levies * -181.0 -176.2 +2.7% Net gaming revenue (NGR) 190.0 185.3 +2.5% Turnover excluding NGR 50.9 49.6 +2.6% Fidelity programme -0.5 -1.5 -66.6% Total consolidated turnover 240.4 233.3 +3.0%

* Since 1st January 2026, gaming' levies no longer include promotional credits granted free of charge, resulting in a downward impact of € 1.2 M.

3- Breakdown of consolidated turnover by activity

3.1 - Second quarter

In €M 2026 2025 Variation Casinos 100.7 98.1 +2.6% Hotels 6.0 6.3 -4.6% Other 2.9 2.5 +16.5% Total consolidated turnover 109.5 106.9 +2.5%

3.2 - Aggregate 6 months

In €M 2026 2025 Variation Casinos 222.8 215.8 +3.2% Hotels 12.4 12.8 -3.0% Other 5.2 4.8 +9.4% Total consolidated turnover 240.4 233.3 +3.0%

4- Glossary

The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS).

The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.