Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Direkt neben Europas erster Lithium-Mine: Wartet hier der nächste Börsengewinner
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QF9 | ISIN: FR0012612646 | Ticker-Symbol: PZ21
Stuttgart
30.06.26 | 19:34
17,550 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUPE PARTOUCHE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROUPE PARTOUCHE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,55018,55019:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 18:06 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GROUPE PARTOUCHE: Solid half-year Income

Solid half-year Income

  • Turnover: € 240.4 M (+3.0 %)
  • EBITDA: € 48.3M compared to € 55.3 M in N-1 (and € 43,1 M adjusted from the previous year liabilities reduction)
  • Net income: € 7.2 M compared to € 12.6 M in N-1
  • Financial situation: gearing 0.5x and leverage 2.9x

Paris, 30th June 2026, 06:00 p.m. During its meeting held today and after having reviewed the management report of Groupe Partouche Executive Board, the Supervisory Board examined the audited accounts of the 1st half-year 2025-2026 (November 2025 to April 2026).

Strong business momentum

The Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) rises by 2.6% to € 371.1 M and the turnover increases by 3.0% to € 240.4 M.

The Group's EBITDA amounted to € 48.3 M (representing 20.1% of turnover), compared with € 55.3 M (23.7 % of turnover) in the first half of 2025. The current operating income (COI) reached € 18.2 M compared with € 24.3 M in the first half of 2025 (-25.0%).

For the record, in the first half of 2025, these two aggregates benefited from a reduction in the Group's social liabilities (€ 12.2 M non cash impact), related to a period of caution maintained since the COVID-19 health crisis. Adjusted for this effect, EBITDA rose by € 5.2 M (+12.1 %) and COI by € 6.1 M (+50.9 %) compared to the previous year

The casino sector's current operating income (COI) stands at € 30.2 M, compared with € 30.8 M in the first half of 2025. However, when the 1st HY 2025 figure is adjusted to exclude the liability reduction mentioned earlier, it shows an increase of +€ 8.6 M, or +39.8 %. The following strong performances should particularly be noted (figures adjusted for the prior-year liability reduction):

  • Casinos in Divonne, La Tour-de-Salvagny and Annemasse The gross deb includes bank borrowings, bond loans and restated leases, accrued interest, miscellaneous loans and financial debts, bank loans and financial instruments.

    Glossary

    The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS).
    The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.
    "Current Operating Income" COI includes all the expenses and income directly related to the Group's activities to the extent that these elements are recurrent, usual in the operating cycle or that they result from specific events or decisions pertaining to the Group's activities.
    Consolidated EBITDA is made up of the balance of income and expenses of the current operating income, excluding depreciation (allocations and reversals) and provisions (allocations and reversals) linked to the Group' business activity included in the current operating income but excluded from Ebitda due to their non-recurring nature.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.