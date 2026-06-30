GROUPE PARTOUCHE: Solid half-year Income

Solid half-year Income

Turnover: € 240.4 M (+3.0 %)

EBITDA: € 48.3M compared to € 55.3 M in N-1 (and € 43,1 M adjusted from the previous year liabilities reduction)

Net income: € 7.2 M compared to € 12.6 M in N-1

Financial situation: gearing 0.5x and leverage 2.9x

Paris, 30th June 2026, 06:00 p.m. During its meeting held today and after having reviewed the management report of Groupe Partouche Executive Board, the Supervisory Board examined the audited accounts of the 1st half-year 2025-2026 (November 2025 to April 2026).

Strong business momentum

The Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) rises by 2.6% to € 371.1 M and the turnover increases by 3.0% to € 240.4 M.

The Group's EBITDA amounted to € 48.3 M (representing 20.1% of turnover), compared with € 55.3 M (23.7 % of turnover) in the first half of 2025. The current operating income (COI) reached € 18.2 M compared with € 24.3 M in the first half of 2025 (-25.0%).

For the record, in the first half of 2025, these two aggregates benefited from a reduction in the Group's social liabilities (€ 12.2 M non cash impact), related to a period of caution maintained since the COVID-19 health crisis. Adjusted for this effect, EBITDA rose by € 5.2 M (+12.1 %) and COI by € 6.1 M (+50.9 %) compared to the previous year

The casino sector's current operating income (COI) stands at € 30.2 M, compared with € 30.8 M in the first half of 2025. However, when the 1st HY 2025 figure is adjusted to exclude the liability reduction mentioned earlier, it shows an increase of +€ 8.6 M, or +39.8 %. The following strong performances should particularly be noted (figures adjusted for the prior-year liability reduction):