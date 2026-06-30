GROUPE PARTOUCHE: Solid half-year Income

Solid half-year Income
- Turnover: € 240.4 M (+3.0 %)
- EBITDA: € 48.3M compared to € 55.3 M in N-1 (and € 43,1 M adjusted from the previous year liabilities reduction)
- Net income: € 7.2 M compared to € 12.6 M in N-1
- Financial situation: gearing 0.5x and leverage 2.9x
Paris, 30th June 2026, 06:00 p.m. During its meeting held today and after having reviewed the management report of Groupe Partouche Executive Board, the Supervisory Board examined the audited accounts of the 1st half-year 2025-2026 (November 2025 to April 2026).
Strong business momentum
The Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) rises by 2.6% to € 371.1 M and the turnover increases by 3.0% to € 240.4 M.
The Group's EBITDA amounted to € 48.3 M (representing 20.1% of turnover), compared with € 55.3 M (23.7 % of turnover) in the first half of 2025. The current operating income (COI) reached € 18.2 M compared with € 24.3 M in the first half of 2025 (-25.0%).
For the record, in the first half of 2025, these two aggregates benefited from a reduction in the Group's social liabilities (€ 12.2 M non cash impact), related to a period of caution maintained since the COVID-19 health crisis. Adjusted for this effect, EBITDA rose by € 5.2 M (+12.1 %) and COI by € 6.1 M (+50.9 %) compared to the previous year
The casino sector's current operating income (COI) stands at € 30.2 M, compared with € 30.8 M in the first half of 2025. However, when the 1st HY 2025 figure is adjusted to exclude the liability reduction mentioned earlier, it shows an increase of +€ 8.6 M, or +39.8 %. The following strong performances should particularly be noted (figures adjusted for the prior-year liability reduction):
- Casinos in Divonne, La Tour-de-Salvagny and Annemasse The gross deb includes bank borrowings, bond loans and restated leases, accrued interest, miscellaneous loans and financial debts, bank loans and financial instruments.
Glossary
The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS).
The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.
"Current Operating Income" COI includes all the expenses and income directly related to the Group's activities to the extent that these elements are recurrent, usual in the operating cycle or that they result from specific events or decisions pertaining to the Group's activities.
Consolidated EBITDA is made up of the balance of income and expenses of the current operating income, excluding depreciation (allocations and reversals) and provisions (allocations and reversals) linked to the Group' business activity included in the current operating income but excluded from Ebitda due to their non-recurring nature.