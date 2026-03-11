Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
WKN: A14QF9 | ISIN: FR0012612646
Frankfurt
11.03.26 | 08:09
17,450 Euro
-0,85 % -0,150
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.03.2026 18:06 Uhr
GROUPE PARTOUCHE: 1st quarter 2026 Turnover: +3.5 % - Good dynamic across all activities - General Meeting on 25th March 2026 - Proposal to distribute increased dividend of € 1.25 per share (compared to € 0.32 in year N-1)

1st quarter 2026 Turnover,+3.5 %
Good dynamic across all activities

General Meeting on 25th March 2026
Proposal to distribute increased dividend of € 1.25 per share (compared to € 0.32 in year N-1)

Paris, 11th March 2026, 06:00 p.m. - Groupe Partouche European leader in gaming, published this day its consolidated turnover for the 1st quarter of fiscal year 2026 (November 2025 to January 2026).

A dynamic first quarter across all activities and geographies

The Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) totalled € 189.0 M at 2026 1st quarter compared to € 182.9 M a year earlier, up by +3.4%.

In France, the 1st quarter 2026 GGR increased by +2.2 % to € 166.4 M compared to € 162.8 M a year earlier, driven by all forms of gaming: +0.5 % for slot machines, +3.1 % for non-electronic table games and +11.8 % for electronic forms of gaming.

Abroad, the GGR is up +12.3 % compared to the 2025 1st quarter, at € 22.6 M, compared to € 20.1 M in N-1. The GGR of Swiss online games continues to grow reaching € 8.1 M (+23.6% over one year).

At a constant scope of consolidation, excluding the acquisition of Casino Partouche Cannes 50 Croisette that took place on 28th February 2025 together with the opening of Casino Cotonou (Benin) on 28th January 2025, GGR increased by 1.1 % at € 185.0 M (compared to € 182.9 M in 1st quarter 2025).

In total, after levies, Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) increases by +3.2 % to € 105.5 M in 1st quarter of 2026 (compared to € 102.2 M in Q1 2025).

The 1st quarter 2026 turnover reached a satisfactory increase of + 3.5 % over the year, reaching € 130.8 M compared to € 126.4 M a year earlier. This includes casinos turnover for € 122.1 M (+3.8 %), hotels for € 6.4 M (-1.4 %) and other activities for € 2.3 M (+1.7 %).

Furthermore, the city of Berck-sur-Mer has taken possession of the casino building, in the context of ongoing asset-protection litigation.

General Meeting and distribution of dividends

At the Annual General Meeting to approve the financial accounts for 2025 fiscal year, to be held on Wednesday 25th March at 10:00 a.m.1, shareholders will be able to vote on the distribution of a dividend of 12,033,793 € (i.e. € 1.25 per share). Said dividend will be paid no later than 31st July 2026.

Parisian gaming Clubs

The publication of the finance law in the Official Journal on 20th February 2026, confirms the continued operation of Parisian gaming clubs, following a trial period that began in 2018. These clubs primarily offer counterparty games and poker variants, and the end of the trial phase could pave the way for the authorization to offer roulette. The Partouche Casino Club, which will be the largest establishment in the capital, is scheduled to open this coming spring.

Upcoming event:

General Meeting: Wednesday 25th March 2026 at 10:00 am

2nd quarter turnover: Tuesday 9th June 2026, after stock market closing.

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, a gaming club, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 43 casinos and employs nearly 4,050 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B. ISIN: FR0012612646 - Reuters: PARP.PA - Bloomberg: PARP:FP

ANNEX

1- Construction of 1st quarter consolidated turnover (November N-1 to January N)

In €M20262025Variation
Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR)189.0 182.9 +3.4%
Levies-83.5 -80.7 +3.5%
Net Gaming Revenue (NGR)105.5 102.2 +3.2%
Turnover excluding NGR26.0 25.0 +3.8%
Fidelity Programme-0.6 -0.8 -20.8%
Total consolidated turnover 130.8126.4 +3.5%

2- Breakdown of turnover by activity - 1st quarter (November N-1 to January N)

In €M20262025Variation
Casinos122.1 117.6 +3.8%
Hotels6.4 6.5 -1.4%
Other2.32.3 +1.7%
Total consolidated turnover130.8126.4 +3.5%

3- Glossary

The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS).

The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.

1 See press release entitled « Dividend distribution and availability of preparatory documents for the GM » distributed on 11th February 2026 and available on groupe.partouche.com/Finance.


