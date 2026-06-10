EQS-News: Afyren SAS / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AFYREN's impact-driven bioeconomy model confirmed by B Corp certification



10.06.2026 / 07:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AFYREN's impact-driven bioeconomy model confirmed by B Corp certification AFYREN joins the global B CorpTM community with a score of 104, well above national and sector benchmarks AFYREN reinforces its commitment to transparency with publication of the third Sustainability Report Clermont-Ferrand/Lyon, June 10, 2026, 07:45am CEST - AFYREN, a greentech company offering manufacturers biobased, low-carbon ingredients through a unique fermentation technology based on a circular model, today announces that it has achieved B CorpTM certification at group level, marking a major milestone on the company's sustainability journey. Developed by B Lab, B CorpTM certification is a globally recognized standard that assesses a company's social, environmental, and governance performance based on the B Lab Standards . The certification process is independently audited and verifies that businesses meet high standards of transparency and accountability (based on ISO 17021-1 requirements). "Achieving B CorpTM certification is an important milestone for AFYREN, reinforcing our CSR strategy," said Nicolas Sordet, CEO of AFYREN. "It recognizes the strength of our business model and the choices we have made since the company's creation. As we continue to grow, it gives our customers, partners, employees, and investors additional confidence in our ability to create long-term value for people and the planet while delivering sustainable business performance." AFYREN's circular and low-carbon bioeconomy model recognized as an Impact Business Model With a score of 104, well above the national benchmark (78) and the sector benchmark (77), AFYREN has demonstrated strong performance across a broad range of sustainability criteria, including governance, environment, community and social impact. Most notably, the certification recognizes AFYREN's model as an Impact Business Model, based on its environmentally innovative manufacturing process. Impact Business Models are intentionally designed to create measurable positive outcomes for stakeholders. This recognition reflects the relevance of AFYREN's core mission and regenerative ambition: helping industries reduce their dependence on fossil-based resources by providing bio-based alternatives produced through fermentation from biomass co-products. This mission resonates even more strongly in today's global context. Caroline Petigny, Chief Sustainability Officer at AFYREN, added: "We integrated sustainability into AFYREN's strategy from the very beginning because it is closely linked to our model and purpose and the way we want to grow as a company. Being recognized as a B CorpTM company is a meaningful recognition of that long-term approach and complements the other certifications and recognitions we have received over the years. The publication of our third Sustainability Report on a voluntary basis reflects the same commitment to transparency and continuous improvement. We are proud to join a global community of companies committed to creating positive impact." Confirmation of AFYREN's sustainability strategy and report publication B CorpTM certification reflects AFYREN's long-term commitment to integrating environmental, social, and governance considerations into its business model and operations, based on continuous and incremental improvement. This milestone coincides with the publication of AFYREN's third Sustainability Report. Published on a voluntary basis and structured in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) framework, the report provides stakeholders with a transparent overview of the company's sustainability priorities, actions, and progress. The sustainability report can be viewed and downloaded in a dedicated section of the company's website: www.afyren.com/purpose . About Afyren AFYREN is a French greentech company, founded in 2012, focused on providing innovative, sustainable solutions to reduce reliance on fossil-based resources. AFYREN's proprietary, nature-inspired fermentation technology valorizes local biomass from non-food agricultural co-products to produce 100% biobased, low-carbon carboxylic acids. The company's sustainable solutions address decarbonization challenges in a wide variety of strategic sectors, including human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, life sciences, materials science, plus lubricants and technical fluids. AFYREN's competitive, plug-and-play, circular technology enables manufacturers to adopt sustainable solutions without modifying production processes. The company's first industrial plant, AFYREN NEOXY, is based in the Grand-Est region of France, serving primarily the European market. AFYREN also aims to serve many international markets through future expansions, particularly in Asia and the Americas. At the end of 2025, AFYREN employed 140 people across sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. Committed to continuous innovation, the company invests 20% of its annual budget in R&D to further develop the range of sustainable solutions. AFYREN is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY). For more information, visit www.afyren.com and follow us on LinkedIn . Contacts AFYREN



Director for ESG,

Communications and Public Affairs

Caroline Petigny

caroline.petigny@afyren.com



Investor Relations

Mark Reinhard

invest@afyren.com



NewCap



Investor Relations

Théo Martin /

Mathilde Bohin

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 94

afyren@newcap.eu



Media Relations

Nicolas Mérigeau /

Gaëlle Fromaigeat

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 98

afyren@newcap.eu

MC Services AG (international)



Investor Relations

Bettina Ellinghorst



Media Relations

Shaun Brown,

Dr. Johanna Kobler



Tel: +49 89 210 228 0

afyren@mc-services.eu



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