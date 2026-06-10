Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Holy Crap Foods Inc., has officially launched a targeted market test and comprehensive product trial across the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. The pilot program is being executed in direct partnership with a premier mobile-first delivery application, digital logistics, and marketplace platform based in the region.

This multi-month trial allows Holy Crap Foods to systematically evaluate consumer demographic adoption, regional price elasticity, and localized operational metrics across the Bahamian archipelago. By leveraging this premier partner's high-velocity mobile application and established fulfillment resources, the Company can capture critical transactional data with minimal upfront capital expenditure.

Strategic Rationale: A Premium Multi-Island Economy The Bahamas represents a uniquely lucrative expansion territory for a premium functional food brand. Comprising an archipelago of 700 distinct islands and cays, the nation presents a highly dynamic logistical environment. Rather than relying on traditional brick-and-mortar storefronts to capture this geographically dispersed market, Restart Life's trial utilizes a digital-first fulfillment strategy.

By launching via this premier on-demand app, Holy Crap Foods can seamlessly bridge the logistical gap across islands, offering fast delivery to upscale residential areas, private estates, yachting ports, and short-term vacation rentals throughout the country.

Capturing Unprecedented Tourism Density and Visitor Spend A core driver of this market trial is the booming Bahamian hospitality sector, centered heavily around the tourism hub of Nassau and Paradise Island.

Record-Breaking Arrivals: According to official data from the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, the country welcomed an unprecedented 12.5 million visitors in 2025, building upon the previous record of over 11 million visitors in 2024.

According to official data from the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, the country welcomed an unprecedented 12.5 million visitors in 2025, building upon the previous record of over 11 million visitors in 2024. High-Density Hubs: Approximately two-thirds of these millions of travelers stay in or pass through Nassau, creating a highly concentrated pool of health-conscious consumers looking for premium, convenient, on-the-go nutrition.

Approximately two-thirds of these millions of travelers stay in or pass through Nassau, creating a highly concentrated pool of health-conscious consumers looking for premium, convenient, on-the-go nutrition. Massive Economic Inflow: Total annual international visitor expenditure in the country consistently generates billions of dollars in economic receipts, a substantial portion of which is spent directly on food, premium hospitality, and guest amenities.

Operating "hand-in-hand" on the ground within the territory during this validation phase, Restart Life's executive team is positioning Holy Crap's clean-label, superseed-based products to tap directly into this high-spending demographic.

CEO Commentary "We are executing a highly disciplined, data-driven framework for our international expansion," said Steve Loutskou, CEO of Restart Life Sciences Corp. "By partnering with this premier on-demand delivery platform, we are injecting Holy Crap's premium functional product line directly into a high-demand market through a nimble, digital-first infrastructure. Our team knows the nuances of the Bahamian market intimately. We are working hand-in-hand with local stakeholders during this trial phase to thoroughly evaluate supply chain fluidness and unit economics across the islands. If these initial metrics validate our models and prove long-term commercial viability, Restart Life is fully prepared to back this territory with aggressive marketing capital, deeper local distribution partnerships, and a permanent, full-scale corporate presence."

Operational Framework of the Trial During the initial testing phase, Holy Crap's premium functional superseed and oatmeal products will be integrated into the premier platform's mobile ecosystem, utilizing a digital-first fulfillment strategy. The core parameters of the trial include:

Logistical Optimization: Testing small-batch, responsive inventory replenishment schedules to analyze transit timelines between North American production facilities and Bahamian customs clearance hubs.

Testing small-batch, responsive inventory replenishment schedules to analyze transit timelines between North American production facilities and Bahamian customs clearance hubs. Direct-to-Consumer Micro-Fulfillment: Utilizing the application's localized delivery networks to service key residential, yachting, and short-term vacation rental districts without the immediate need for extensive warehousing overhead.

Utilizing the application's localized delivery networks to service key residential, yachting, and short-term vacation rental districts without the immediate need for extensive warehousing overhead. Strategic Price Testing: Evaluating optimal premium retail positioning for functional wellness foods within an import-reliant economy, balancing healthy margins with high volume velocity.

Phased Expansion and Future Investment Trigger The Bahamas trial serves as a structured proof-of-concept for Restart Life's broader Caribbean growth strategy. Under the Company's phased expansion model, a successful outcome of the pilot with the delivery app will trigger a secondary, full-scale market entry phase. This next stage is planned to include localized national marketing campaigns, dedicated digital ad spend targeting regional consumers, and a targeted expansion into traditional premium brick-and-mortar wholesale channels, high-end grocery chains, and luxury hospitality accounts.

Restart Life Sciences would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company advances its mission and continues to execute on its strategy.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

Holy Crap Foods Inc., a subsidiary of Restart Life Sciences Corp., is a premium superseed-based breakfast and oatmeal brand available in retailers across Canada. Focused on digestive health, sustained energy, and overall wellness, Holy Crap Foods combines clean ingredients, bold flavors, and convenience for health-conscious consumers. holycrap.com

About GoFadis Foods LLC

GoFadis is a Bahamas-based digital delivery and logistics platform connecting consumers with local restaurants, retailers, and grocery stores. Focused on convenience and reliable service, GoFadis provides fast, on-demand delivery across Nassau and the surrounding areas. gofadis.com

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Restart Life Sciences Corp.