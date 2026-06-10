Helio Corporation: Helio Files Confidential Registration Statement and Confirms Continued Uplisting Plan

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTCID:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today provided an update regarding its registration status and reaffirmed its commitment to uplisting to a national securities exchange.

Recent third-party reports referencing SEC filings have noted that Helio withdrew a previously filed registration statement for Form S-1. The Company clarifies that this action was procedural in nature and does not reflect any change in its strategic direction or uplisting plans.

Following discussions with the SEC staff, and in light of significant developments in the Company's business since its prior filing, Helio withdrew its earlier registration statement and, on June 4, 2026, submitted an updated Form S-1 through the SEC's confidential review process, which is subject to SEC review and potential revision prior to effectiveness. This updated filing reflects the Company's current business profile, growth strategy, and capital markets objectives.

In connection with this process:

The Company has submitted an application to list its shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market

Helio has engaged an underwriter in connection with its anticipated public offering

The Company has received FINRA authorization related to a potential reverse stock split, if required to meet listing standards

"We withdrew the prior registration statement and submitted an updated filing to reflect changes in the business since that time," said Edward Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "We intend to continue working through the SEC review process and our listing application in the normal course."

Helio is actively advancing toward an uplisting to a national exchange, with the timing and completion of the proposed uplist subject to regulatory review and market conditions, and other customary factors.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's proposed uplisting to a national securities exchange, the effectiveness of its registration statement, and its anticipated public offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the outcome of the SEC review process, the ability of the Company to have its registration statement declared effective, the approval of its listing application by a national securities exchange, general market conditions, and other factors that may impact the Company's ability to complete the transactions described herein. There can be no assurance that the Company's registration statement will become effective, that its application to list on a national securities exchange will be approved, or that the Company will complete any contemplated transactions on the anticipated terms or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-files-confidential-registration-statement-and-confirms-continued-uplist-1175226