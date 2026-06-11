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Iute Expands Insurance Offering with Further's Specialized Healthcare Solutions - New Services Support Continued Development of Iute's Digital Ecosystem



11.06.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Iute Expands Insurance Offering with Further's Specialized Healthcare Solutions New Services Support Continued Development of Iute's Digital Ecosystem



Tallinn, Estonia, 11 June 2026. Iute Group, a leading European personal finance group, has partnered with Further, a global provider of Second Medical Opinion and Precision CancerCare services. The collaboration expands Iute Affinity's insurance offering and supports the continued development of Iute Group's digital ecosystem. The new services complement Iute Affinity's existing insurance portfolio and are expected to be introduced across Iute's markets in Albania, North Macedonia, Moldova, and Bulgaria during the third quarter of 2026. Insurance has become one of the fastest-growing components of Iute's business. Today, more than 21% of Iute's over 247,000 active customers use insurance solutions. In the first quarter of 2026, insurance intermediation revenue increased by 71.4% year-over-year. The introduction of specialized healthcare services complements Iute's insurance offering in markets representing a population of more than 60 million people. The new services further strengthen Iute's ability to expand value-added offerings within its digital ecosystem and support the continued development of its insurance business.



Alma Ribanovic, CEO of Iute Affinity, said: "Insurance has become an increasingly important part of our ecosystem. Through our collaboration with Further, we are expanding our offering with services that provide customers access to internationally recognized medical expertise and advanced diagnostic capabilities. This strengthens our value proposition and allows us to offer additional protection solutions across our markets." The partnership gives customers access to two specialized healthcare services. Further's Second Medical Opinion service enables people facing serious illnesses to have their diagnosis and treatment plans independently reviewed by leading international medical experts. In addition, Further's Precision CancerCare service combines molecular profiling, advanced laboratory analysis, and expert medical review to create highly personalized cancer treatment recommendations.



Frank Ahedo, CEO of Further, commented: "At Further, we focus on connecting patients with the right expertise at the right moment, especially when facing complex and serious conditions. Through our collaboration with Iute, we can now support more people across Southeast Europe with trusted second opinions and advanced cancer diagnostics."



Contact: Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: investor@iute.com

Phone: +372 622 9177



About Iute Group: Iute Group is a digital banking group focused on everyday financial services in Southeast Europe. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Estonia, Iute serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Ukraine. Through the Myiute app and its local operations, Iute provides digital financial services including payments, banking, financing, and insurance intermediation. Iute Group finances its operations through equity, deposits, and secured bonds listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List. www.iute.com



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