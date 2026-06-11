EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
/ Key word(s): Alliance
Iute Expands Insurance Offering with Further's Specialized Healthcare Solutions
New Services Support Continued Development of Iute's Digital Ecosystem
Insurance has become one of the fastest-growing components of Iute's business. Today, more than 21% of Iute's over 247,000 active customers use insurance solutions. In the first quarter of 2026, insurance intermediation revenue increased by 71.4% year-over-year. The introduction of specialized healthcare services complements Iute's insurance offering in markets representing a population of more than 60 million people. The new services further strengthen Iute's ability to expand value-added offerings within its digital ecosystem and support the continued development of its insurance business.
The partnership gives customers access to two specialized healthcare services. Further's Second Medical Opinion service enables people facing serious illnesses to have their diagnosis and treatment plans independently reviewed by leading international medical experts. In addition, Further's Precision CancerCare service combines molecular profiling, advanced laboratory analysis, and expert medical review to create highly personalized cancer treatment recommendations.
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Iute Group is a digital banking group focused on everyday financial services in Southeast Europe. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Estonia, Iute serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Ukraine. Through the Myiute app and its local operations, Iute provides digital financial services including payments, banking, financing, and insurance intermediation. Iute Group finances its operations through equity, deposits, and secured bonds listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List.
www.iute.com
11.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
|14, rue Edward Steichen
|2540 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|XS2378483494, XS3047514446
|WKN:
|A3KT6M, A4D95Q
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2344170
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2344170 11.06.2026 CET/CEST