Helio Corporation Takes Strategic Step to Support Shareholder Value Through Share Repurchase Program

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTCID:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today announced that its Board of Directors has announced a share repurchase program of up to 250,000 shares of the Company's common stock.

The share repurchase program reflects the Board's confidence in the underlying value of Helio's business and long-term growth strategy. The Board believes the program represents a prudent use of capital that provides additional flexibility to manage the Company's capital structure while supporting its strategic initiatives during a pivotal phase of growth.

"We believe this share repurchase program underscores the Board's confidence in Helio's long-term prospects and our ability to execute on the opportunities ahead," said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "As we continue to advance our strategic objectives, including strengthening our capital foundation and enhancing our market presence, we remain committed to disciplined capital allocation and creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

The Company believes the repurchase program may help mitigate periods of market volatility and contribute to a more orderly trading environment for the Company's common stock. However, the Company does not intend the program to influence the market price of its securities, and there can be no assurance regarding the effect of any repurchases on the trading price of the Company's common stock.

Under the share repurchase program, the Company may, from time to time and at its discretion, repurchase shares of its common stock through open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, accelerated share repurchase programs, or other methods permitted under applicable securities laws and regulations. The timing, price, and actual amount of any repurchases will be determined by management based on a variety of factors, including market conditions, trading prices, capital availability, regulatory requirements, corporate considerations, and management's assessment of the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. The authorization does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be modified, suspended, or terminated at any time at the discretion of the Board of Directors or management, subject to applicable laws, regulations, and market conditions.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-corporation-takes-strategic-step-to-support-shareholder-value-through-s-1175974