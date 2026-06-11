Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean-Benoît Trahan, President of Enbridge Gaz Québec, to its Board of Directors, effective June 11, 2026.

The appointment comes at a pivotal stage in QIMC's evolution as the Company advances from natural clean hydrogen exploration toward project development, infrastructure planning and potential market integration opportunities across its portfolio in Québec, Ontario, Nova Scotia and the United States.

Appointment Highlights

Senior utility leadership: Mr. Trahan is President of Enbridge Gaz Québec, one of Quebec's natural gas distributors, where he has served for nearly twelve years.

Deep regulatory expertise: Prior roles with the Régie de l'énergie and Gaz Métro, specializing in energy regulation, tariff design and utility economics - directly relevant as QIMC engages with permitting and regulatory frameworks for natural hydrogen.

Hydrogen and decarbonization track record: Over the past seven years, Mr. Trahan has helped lead the decarbonization of Quebec's gas distribution network, including renewable natural gas deployment, a major residual hydrogen distribution project, and the development of a large-scale district energy network serving significant portions of the City of Gatineau.

Commercialization perspective: Experience bringing innovative energy solutions into regulated markets, supporting QIMC's planning for potential infrastructure, market integration and development pathways.

A Strategic Addition at a Key Inflection Point

An economist and MBA graduate, Mr. Trahan brings board-level expertise in energy infrastructure, gas distribution networks, hydrogen integration, utility regulation and energy markets. Throughout his career, he has also served as an energy consultant on projects across Quebec, Canada and Africa, contributing to the establishment of regulatory authorities and providing expertise in economic regulation, energy policy and utility pricing.

With multiple exploration programs completed and drilling and evaluation activities ongoing, QIMC is increasingly focused on the technical, regulatory, infrastructure and commercialization considerations required to support potential natural clean hydrogen resource development. Mr. Trahan's appointment strengthens the Company's governance and strategic expertise in each of these areas while complementing the Board's existing technical and geological strengths.

The appointment reflects QIMC's continued commitment to strengthening its governance and strategic leadership as the Company advances its natural hydrogen initiatives across North America. As the natural hydrogen sector continues to evolve, the Company believes that expertise spanning energy infrastructure, regulatory frameworks and hydrogen integration will be increasingly important to evaluating future development opportunities.

Management Commentary

John Karagiannidis, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of QIMC, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Jean-Benoît to QIMC's Board of Directors at this important stage in the Company's growth. As QIMC advances beyond exploration, Jean-Benoît brings a rare combination of expertise in energy infrastructure, utility operations, regulatory affairs, hydrogen integration and energy markets.

"His leadership at the forefront of Quebec's evolving energy landscape - including initiatives involving renewable gases, hydrogen distribution and large-scale energy infrastructure - will provide valuable strategic insight as we continue to develop our natural hydrogen portfolio. As natural hydrogen emerges as a potentially important component of North America's energy mix, we believe Jean-Benoît's experience in regulated energy systems and decarbonization initiatives will further strengthen our Board and support the Company's long-term growth objectives.

"His appointment reflects our commitment to building a Board with the expertise required to guide QIMC through its next phase of growth."

Jean-Benoît Trahan stated:

"QIMC has established itself as an innovator in the emerging natural clean hydrogen sector through its scientific approach, technical capabilities and growing portfolio of advanced projects. Natural clean hydrogen has the potential to become an important component of North America's energy transition, and I look forward to working with the Board and management team as the Company advances its projects and development opportunities."

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a North American exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of natural hydrogen and critical mineral projects. The Company is advancing its district-scale hydrogen exploration model across Québec, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Minnesota through the application of its proprietary R2G2 framework.

QIMC is focused on responsible exploration, technical innovation and the advancement of natural hydrogen opportunities that may contribute to future clean-energy development initiatives.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

John Karagiannidis

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "may," "will," "could," "would," and similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of Mr. Trahan's appointment to the Board of Directors, the Company's transition from exploration toward development activities, the advancement and development of its natural hydrogen projects, future development opportunities, regulatory developments, infrastructure planning, resource development potential, and the Company's strategic objectives and growth plans.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this news release. These statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, geological uncertainties, regulatory and permitting risks, market conditions, financing availability, changes in commodity and energy markets, environmental risks, operational risks, and general economic, business and political conditions.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301069

Source: Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.