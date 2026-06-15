

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - French building materials company Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (COD.L) on Monday said it agreed to sell its specialist distribution business in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, operating under the Dahl brand, to Finnish retailer Kesko for an enterprise value of €1.518 billion.



The business being sold distributes plumbing, sanitary and heating products in Sweden, Norway and Denmark and had generated about €2 billion in sales in 2025.



The enterprise value represents 10.4 times 2025 EBITDA including lease commitments under IFRS 16, or 14.6 times 2025 EBITDA excluding lease commitments.



The deal is expected to be completed by the beginning of 2027.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News