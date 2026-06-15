Helio Corporation: Helio Secures Landmark International Agreement with Leading Peruvian Gold Producer to Accelerate Space-Based Solar Deployment

Second Planned Pilot Deployment Combines Industrial Demand, Local Support, and Accelerated Permitting Advantages to Advance Commercial Readiness

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTCID:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today announced the signing of an agreement with Compañía Minera Poderosa S.A. ("Poderosa"), one of Peru's largest gold producers, to develop and deploy a pilot demonstration of Helio's Space Based Solar Power technology in its gold mining operation in La Libertad region outside Trujillo, Peru, establishing the Company's second planned pilot program with the project expected to generate critical performance, accelerated permitting, and economic data towards commercialization.

Poderosa is among Peru's leading gold mining companies. Founded in 1980, the company produced approximately 302,000 ounces of gold in 2022, employs more than 4,000 people, generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue, and maintains a market capitalization of approximately $3 billion trading on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima under the symbol PODERC1. Poderosa has established deep relationships throughout the region through initiatives such as Asociación Pataz, which supports development in neighboring communities, and Rurana, a social innovation center. These efforts reflect its active role in local economic and infrastructure development.

Helio believes Poderosa's established regional presence, infrastructure experience, and longstanding relationships with local stakeholders may help facilitate a more efficient regulatory process. The collaboration may accelerate certain development milestones, through streamlined permitting, by approximately nine months and may provide a pathway toward initial large-scale commercial deployment within approximately two years, subject to successful testing, regulatory approvals, financing, and the achievement of required milestones.

The planned deployment will evaluate Helio's technology in a demanding operating environment where reliable power is critical to both industrial operations and surrounding communities. Helio and Poderosa will collaborate on site selection, engineering studies, prototype testing, and performance validation, with the program designed to assess system performance, wireless power transmission, operational economics, and long-term deployment potential across terrestrial, atmospheric, and orbital environments.

Helio's Peru initiative represents the Company's second planned pilot deployment, complementing its first pilot with Elysium, a 4,000-home master-planned community in South Florida. Together, these projects establish two distinct validation environments-one residential and one industrial-allowing Helio to generate operational data across multiple real-world use cases as it advances toward broader commercialization.

"Poderosa brings substantial energy demand, strong regional relationships, and a proven ability to execute major projects," said Edward Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "What excites us most is that we are building a future customer base alongside development. If we execute successfully, every validation milestone has the potential to strengthen the economics, scalability, and long-term commercial opportunity for our platform."

By combining a major industrial power customer, strong local stakeholder support, and one of the most influential employers in the region, the Poderosa partnership creates a uniquely favorable environment for technology validation and deployment. The Company believes the project could serve as a model for future applications across remote industrial operations and energy-constrained regions worldwide, where reliable power infrastructure remains a critical challenge. If successful, the deployment may demonstrate how space-based solar power can support large-scale industrial users while expanding access to continuous clean energy in underserved markets, helping establish a framework for broader commercial adoption of the technology.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model. SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-secures-landmark-international-agreement-with-leading-peruvian-gold-pro-1177155