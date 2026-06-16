First million euros revenue 1 in the first half of 2026: x2 compared to full-year 2025

Industrial control significantly improved: demonstrated production capacity showing strong progress in the second quarter of 2026

Production set to accelerate in the second half of 2026 following ongoing process improvements in the scheduled June shutdown

Strong positive commercial momentum driven by customer orders and the broader market environment

Regulatory News:

AFYREN (Paris:ALAFY),a greentech company offering manufacturers biobased, low-carbon ingredients through a unique fermentation technology based on a circular model, provides an update on the operational performance and sales of the AFYREN NEOXY plant at its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 16, 2026.

Nicolas SORDET, Chief Executive Officer of AFYREN, commented: "AFYREN is producing, shipping and invoicing at an increasing pace. However, the plant is still far from reaching its full potential, and the work currently underway represents a key driver for acceleration. Our commercial outlook is very positive, both for our bio-based acids and fertilizer. Growing concerns over the availability and pricing of fossil resources are accelerating the shift toward our sustainable, dependable products

After a dynamic end to 2025 and the publication of the first significant revenue figures, AFYREN reports growing activity in the production of acids and fertilizers in the first months of 2026. During this period, production once again reached several hundreds of tons of acids, along with a substantial volume of associated fertilizers, generating total revenues of approximately €1 million for AFYREN NEOXY, doubling compared with FY 2025 revenues2

Industrial performance continued to improve in recent weeks, demonstrated production capacity has already reached 20% of full capacity3, a good level given the further improvements scheduled for the production facilities. To this end, reliability and optimization work has been launched as planned in June 20264, during a scheduled technical shutdown.

Production and sales are expected to increase significantly following the shutdown period. For the year, AFYREN expects production to total thousands of tons, with the associated revenue showing in AFYREN consolidated accounts for the first time. This simplification of financial reporting is a direct consequence of acquiring full ownership of the AFYREN NEOXY biorefinery in March 2026.

A significant share of its fertilizer and acid production is pre-sold, with an order book of about €165 million. AFYREN's unique commercial positioning has been further strengthened by obtaining internationally recognized certifications for its products and management systems (ECOCERT, COSMOS, Responsible Care, FSSC 22000, ISO 9001), and more recently, the prestigious international B CorpTM certification.

About AFYREN

AFYREN is a French greentech company, founded in 2012, focused on providing innovative, sustainable solutions to reduce reliance on fossil-based resources. AFYREN's proprietary, nature-inspired fermentation technology valorizes local biomass from non-food agricultural co-products to produce 100% biobased, low-carbon carboxylic acids. The company's sustainable solutions address decarbonization challenges in a wide variety of strategic sectors, including human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, life sciences, materials science, plus lubricants and technical fluids. AFYREN's competitive, plug-and-play, circular technology enables manufacturers to adopt sustainable solutions without modifying production processes.

The company's first industrial plant, AFYREN NEOXY, is based in the Grand-Est region of France, serving primarily the European market. AFYREN also aims to serve many international markets through future expansions, particularly in Asia and the Americas.

At the end of 2025, AFYREN employed 140 people across sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. Committed to continuous innovation, the company invests 20% of its annual budget in R&D to further develop the range of sustainable solutions.

AFYREN is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).

For more information, visit www.afyren.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

____________________ 1 AFYREN NEOXY invoiced revenue 2 AFYREN NEOXY's total invoiced revenue was €0.5 million in FY 2025 3 Based on the initial full capacity of 16 kt 4 See press release dated March 31, 2026

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Contacts:

AFYREN



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Caroline Petigny

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Mark Reinhard

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NewCap



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Théo Martin Mathilde Bohin

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MC Services AG (international)



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Bettina Ellinghorst



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