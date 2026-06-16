Wulff: Inside information: Sami Asikainen appointed as Wulff Group Plc's new CEO

16.6.2026 10:30:02 EEST | Wulff-Yhtiöt Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors

Wulff Group Plc has appointed Sami Asikainen, 54, as its CEO and Chair of the Group Executive Board from 16 June 2026 onwards. Asikainen will lead the Group while also continuing as CEO of Wulff's newest and fast-growing business area, Personnel services, started in 2024. He has served as a member of the Wulff Group Executive Board since October 2025.

Heikki Vienola, Chair of the Board of Directors of Wulff Group Plc:

"Sami Asikainen is a leader that people trust and are happy to follow. He combines a strong commercial vision, a result-oriented approach and a human, equal way of leading. He has the ability to see growth opportunities and get people involved in change. I am very happy that we have him leading Wulff's next growth phase. I believe that we have excellent conditions to build growth that is reflected in better service for customers, interesting opportunities for personnel and stronger results for owners."

Sami Asikainen, CEO of Wulff Group Plc:

"It is great to be able to lead Wulff in its next growth phase. We have a clear direction: we are building profitable growth in three complementary business areas: Personnel services, Accounting services and Products for Work Environments. Our growth strategy 2030, 'A better world one encounter at a time' unites the whole of Wulff. For me, this means strengthening our unique sales culture, continuously improving customer encounters and managing people with respect. When we succeed in these better every day, we are also building results, well-being and a sustainable future for everyone."

In Espoo on June 16, 2026

WULFF GROUP PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information:

Heikki Vienola

tel. +358 50 651 10

heikki.vienola@wulff.fi

Sami Asikainen

tel. +358 400 700 9915

sami.asikainen@wulff.fi

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Key media

www.wulff.fi/en





What Wulff?

Worklife services ranging from staff leasing solutions to consulting and accounting services, products for work Worklife Services from staff leasing to recruitment, direct searches and consulting, and from accounting to employment services. Products and solutions for work environments: we are a partner for international corporations, the public sector and SMEs. We bring everything from coffee to copy paper, from refreshments to toner cartridges and from fruit to care products to the workplace. Our experts also provide services in branding solutions and ergonomics. Founded in 1890 and listed on the stock exchange in 2000, Wulff operates in Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark and its net sales in 2025 was EUR 122.3 million. The aim is to achieve net sales of EUR 230 million in 2030 by continuously developing own and customers' businesses to be more sustainable.