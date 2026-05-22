Wulff: Inside information: Wulff Group Plc's CEO Elina Rahkonen will leave the company

22.5.2026 15:00:02 EEST | Wulff-Yhtiöt Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors

CEO of Wulff Group Plc, Elina Rahkonen has resigned from her position. The Board of Directors have initiated the recruitment process to appoint a successor without delay. Rahkonen will remain in her role until August 14, 2026.

Rahkonen was appointed CEO of Wulff Group Plc and Chair of the Group Executive Board in 2019. During her tenure as CEO, Wulff's net sales, profit, and market value have more than doubled. "It has been a privilege to help transform a traditional workplace product company into a diversified partner for the modern workplace. My thanks go to our colleagues, partners, and customers - our growth has been made possible by all of you. Wulff's sustainable values and unique sales culture have made this journey especially meaningful for me," says Rahkonen.

Chair of the Board of Wulff Group Plc, Heikki Vienola: "I would like to extend my warm thanks to Elina for her contribution and commitment. Elina has led a significant strategic transformation of the company, and we now have strong business areas with substantial growth potential. In addition to renewing the strategy, we have completed and integrated important acquisitions, built new service businesses, and strengthened our performance culture. She has led the company successfully and decisively through a challenging and uncertain operating environment marked by the pandemic, Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, and broader geopolitical uncertainty affecting the economy and customer decision-making. Thank you - we are well positioned for future growth."

In Espoo on May 22, 2026

WULFF GROUP PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information: Chair of the Board Heikki Vienola

tel. +358 50 651 10

e-mail: heikki.vienola@wulff.fi





DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Key media

www.wulff.fi/en





What Wulff?

Worklife services ranging from staff leasing solutions to consulting and accounting services, products for work Worklife Services from staff leasing to recruitment, direct searches and consulting, and from accounting to employment services. Products and solutions for work environments: we are a partner for international corporations, the public sector and SMEs. We bring everything from coffee to copy paper, from refreshments to toner cartridges and from fruit to care products to the workplace. Our experts also provide services in branding solutions and ergonomics. Founded in 1890 and listed on the stock exchange in 2000, Wulff operates in Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark and its net sales in 2025 was EUR 122.3 million. The aim is to achieve net sales of EUR 230 million in 2030 by continuously developing own and customers' businesses to be more sustainable.