Wulff: Decisions of Wulff Group Plc's Annual General Meeting on April 9, 2026

9.4.2026 14:00:03 EEST | Wulff-Yhtiöt Oyj | Decisions of general meeting

Wulff Group Plc's Annual General Meeting held on April 9, 2026 decided to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.17 per share be paid for the financial year 2025. The dividend will be paid in two instalments. The record date of the first instalment of EUR 0.09 per share will be April 13, 2026 and the payment date will be April 20, 2026. The record date of the second instalment of the dividend of EUR 0.08 per share will be October 12, 2026 and the payment date will be October 19, 2026. The Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the company's own shares. Also, the other proposals to the Annual General Meeting were accepted as such.

Petteri Kilpinen, Lauri Sipponen, Heikki Vienola, Jussi Vienola and Kristina Vienola were elected as members of the Board. The organising meeting of Wulff Group Plc's Board of Directors, held after the Annual General Meeting, decided that the Chair of the Board is Heikki Vienola.

The Annual General Meeting decided that the reimbursements to the Auditors are paid on the basis of reasonable invoicing. BDO Oy, a company of Authorized Public Accountants, with Authorized Public Accountant Joonas Selenius as the lead audit partner, was chosen as the auditor of Wulff Group Plc.

The Annual General Meeting adopted the financial statements for the financial year 2025 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and CEO from liability for the financial year 2025.

The Annual General Meeting adopted the remuneration report for the year 2025 proposed by the Board of Directors.

Payment of dividend

Wulff Group Plc's Annual General Meeting held on April 9, 2026 decided to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.17 per share be paid for the financial year 2025. The dividend will be paid in two instalments. The record date of the first instalment of EUR 0.09 per share will be April 13, 2026 and the payment date will be April 20, 2026. The record date of the second instalment of the dividend of EUR 0.08 per share will be October 12, 2026 and the payment date will be October 19, 2026.

Remuneration report of the company's governing bodies 2025

The Annual General Meeting adopted the remuneration report 2025 proposed by the Board of Directors.

Members of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting decided that the number of the board members is five. Petteri Kilpinen, Lauri Sipponen, Heikki Vienola, Jussi Vienola and Kristina Vienola were elected as members of the Board. The organising meeting of Wulff Group Plc's Board of Directors, held after the Annual General Meeting, decided that the Chair of the Board is Heikki Vienola.

The Annual General Meeting decided that the members of the Board of Directors will receive a monthly fee of EUR 1,500.

Auditors

The Annual General Meeting decided that the reimbursements to the Auditors are paid on the basis of reasonable invoicing. BDO Oy, a company of Authorized Public Accountants, with Authorized Public Accountant Joonas Selenius as the lead audit partner, was chosen as the auditor of Wulff Group Plc.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the company's own shares

The Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to resolve on the acquisition of maximum 300,000 own shares. The authorization is effective until April 30, 2027. The authorization encompasses the acquisitions of the own shares through the public trading arranged by Nasdaq Helsinki Oy in pursuance of its rules or through a purchase offer made to the shareholders. The consideration paid for the acquired shares must be based on the market price. To carry out treasury share acquisitions, derivative, stock loan and other agreements may be made on the capital market in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations.

The authorization entitles the Board of Directors to deviate from the pre-emptive rights of shareholders (directed acquisition) in accordance with the law. The company can acquire treasury shares to carry out acquisitions or other business-related arrangements, to improve the company's capital structure, to support the implementation of the company's incentive scheme or to be cancelled or disposed of. The Board of Directors has the right to decide on other matters related to the acquisition of treasury shares.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue and the special entitlement of the shares

The Annual General Meeting authorised the Board to decide on the issue of new shares, disposal of treasury shares and/or the issue of special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Companies Act in the following way:

The authorisation entitles the Board to issue a maximum of 1,300,000 shares, representing approximately 20% of the company's currently outstanding stock, based on a single decision or several decisions. This maximum number encompasses the share issue and the shares issued on the basis of special rights. The share issue may be subject to or exempt from fees and may be carried out for the company itself as provided in the law.

The authorisation remains in force until April 30, 2027. The authorisation entitles the Board to deviate from shareholders' pre-emptive rights as provided in the law (private placement). The authorisation can be used to carry out acquisitions or other business-related arrangements, to finance investments, to improve the company's capital structure, to support the implementation of the company's incentive scheme or for other purposes as decided by the Board.

The authorisation includes the right to decide on the way in which the subscription price is entered in the company's balance sheet. The subscription price can be paid in cash or as a non-cash contribution, either partly or in full, or by offsetting the subscription price with a receivable of the subscriber. The Board of Directors has the right to decide on other matters related to the share issue.

In Espoo on April 9, 2026

WULFF GROUP PLC BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information

CEO Elina Rahkonen

tel: +358 40 647 1444

e-mail: elina.rahkonen@wulff.fi

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Key media

www.wulff.fi/en



What Wulff?

Worklife services ranging from staff leasing solutions to consulting and accounting services, products for work Worklife Services from staff leasing to recruitment, direct searches and consulting, and from accounting to employment services. Products and solutions for work environments: we are a partner for international corporations, the public sector and SMEs. We bring everything from coffee to copy paper, from refreshments to toner cartridges and from fruit to care products to the workplace. Our experts also provide services in branding solutions and ergonomics. Founded in 1890 and listed on the stock exchange in 2000, Wulff operates in Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark and its net sales in 2025 was EUR 122.3 million. The aim is to achieve net sales of EUR 230 million in 2030 by continuously developing own and customers' businesses to be more sustainable.