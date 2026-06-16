Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Adia Med, the regenerative medicine and advanced IV therapy division of Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), today announced a major step forward in patient care quality. Renowned physician Dr. Brian Browning, DO, Lead Physician at Adia Med, will personally train the company's Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs) and Registered Nurses (RNs) in ultrasound-guided intravenous (IV) insertions and administrations using the innovative Butterfly portable ultrasound device.





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This specialized training will significantly enhance the precision and reliability of IV placements, leading to better therapeutic outcomes and a dramatically improved experience for patients - especially those with difficult-to-access veins caused by dehydration, chronic conditions, obesity, aging, or other factors.

"Delivering the highest quality of care means going beyond standard practices," said Dr. Brian Browning, DO. "By training our nursing team to use real-time ultrasound guidance with the Butterfly device, we can achieve first-stick success more consistently, reduce patient discomfort, and ensure therapies are delivered exactly where they need to be. This directly improves both the safety and effectiveness of every IV treatment we provide."

The hands-on training will allow Adia Med's clinical team to perform more accurate IV insertions for the company's advanced regenerative and nutrient therapies, including proprietary stem cell and exosome protocols, glutathione IV treatments, and other precision wellness infusions. Patients who previously struggled with traditional IV access will now enjoy faster, gentler, and more reliable procedures.

"Improving quality of care is at the core of everything we do at Adia Med," said a company spokesperson. "This investment in advanced ultrasound training under Dr. Browning's leadership reflects our commitment to giving patients the best possible experience and outcomes. We're excited to bring this level of precision to our therapies and set a higher standard for IV care in regenerative medicine."

The Butterfly portable ultrasound brings hospital-grade imaging to the point of care, allowing nurses to clearly visualize veins in real time. This technology is proven to increase insertion success rates, minimize multiple needle attempts, and create a more comfortable experience for patients.

This initiative further strengthens Adia Med's position as a leader in innovative, patient-centered regenerative therapies.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Med

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Adia Nutrition Inc.