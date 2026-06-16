72.8% of the Company's share capital represented at the General Meeting and resolutions approved by large margins

Regulatory News:

AFYREN (Paris:ALAFY), a greentech company that offers manufacturers bio-based, low-carbon ingredients produced using unique fermentation technology based on a completely circular model, today announces that its shareholders approved the resolutions proposed and agreed by the Board of Directors and submitted to the Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 16, 2026.

On first call, the necessary quorum was reached, the voting shareholders representing 74.4% of the voting rights. They approved all the proposed and agreed resolutions, and the detailed results will be available as soon as possible on the AFYREN Investors website.

These resolutions include the appointment to the Board of Directors of Mr. Giuseppe Abrate, representing Kemin Industries Inc., a leader in specialty ingredients, as a new director.

AFYREN thanks all the shareholders who attended and voted at the Meeting.

About AFYREN

AFYREN is a French greentech company, founded in 2012, focused on providing innovative, sustainable solutions to reduce reliance on fossil-based resources. AFYREN's proprietary, nature-inspired fermentation technology valorizes local biomass from non-food agricultural co-products to produce 100% biobased, low-carbon carboxylic acids. The company's sustainable solutions address decarbonization challenges in a wide variety of strategic sectors, including human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, life sciences, materials science, plus lubricants and technical fluids. AFYREN's competitive, plug-and-play, circular technology enables manufacturers to adopt sustainable solutions without modifying production processes.

The company's first industrial plant, AFYREN NEOXY, is based in the Grand-Est region of France, serving primarily the European market. AFYREN also aims to serve many international markets through future expansions, particularly in Asia and the Americas.

At the end of 2025, AFYREN employed 140 people across sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. Committed to continuous innovation, the company invests 20% of its annual budget in R&D to further develop the range of sustainable solutions.

AFYREN is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).

For more information, visit www.afyren.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260616741110/en/

Contacts:

AFYREN

Director for ESG, Communications and Public Affairs

Caroline Petigny

caroline.petigny@afyren.com

Investor Relations

Mark Reinhard

invest@afyren.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Théo Martin Mathilde Bohin

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 94

afyren@newcap.eu

Media Relations

Nicolas Mérigeau Gaëlle Fromaigeat

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 98

afyren@newcap.eu

MC Services AG (international)

Investor Relations

Bettina Ellinghorst

Media Relations

Shaun Brown, Dr. Johanna Kobler

Tel: +49 89 210 228 0

afyren@mc-services.eu