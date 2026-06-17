Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB: SBB sells building rights for SEK 120 million

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) ("SBB") has entered into an agreement to divest the properties Stockholm Hägersten 2:6 and 2:7, comprising of 13,500 square meters of gross floor area in legally binding building rights, to OBOS. In connection with the transaction, OBOS will assume obligations related to additional purchase considerations.



SBB will receive liquidity of SEK 82 million and promissory notes of SEK 38 million, which will be settled in connection with construction starts, but no later than 31 December 2030. The book value of the properties were SEK 72 million as of 31 March 2026.



The properties are located in an attractive area in Hägersten, next to the shore of Lake Mälaren, with proximity to nature, recreation and strong transport links via the metro.



"The transaction demonstrates both increased interest in residential development and the quality of our projects. We are focused on divesting smaller holdings to concentrate on the market-leading companies Sveafastigheter, Nordiqus and Public Property Invest" says Leiv Synnes, CEO.



Closing is planned for 30 June 2026.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Sebastian Westberg, Treasury Director & IR ir@sbbnorden.se, press@sbbnorden.se

About Us

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (SBB) invests in social infrastructure in the Nordic region. SBB develops and owns companies with the aim of creating leading companies within their respective business areas. The company holds significant ownership interests in a number of listed and unlisted companies, and conducts its operations through both direct and indirect management of assets within community service properties and residential real estate. SBB works continuously to develop and realize value over time, taking into account both financial returns and social benefit. The Company's series B shares (ticker SBB B) and D shares (ticker SBB D) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information about SBB is available at www.sbbnorden.se.