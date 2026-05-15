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WKN: A2E40N | ISIN: SE0009554454 | Ticker-Symbol: JSI
Tradegate
15.05.26 | 09:30
0,297 Euro
-0,03 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2960,29610:22
0,2960,29610:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2026 08:00 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB: The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has informed the Company that it has decided not to initiate an investigation into SBB's consolidated financial statements for 2022

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority ("SFSA") (Sw. Finansinspektionen) has informed the Company that it has decided not to initiate any investigation into the consolidated financial statements of Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) ("SBB") for the 2022 financial year.

The decision follows the Swedish Corporate Reporting Board's (Sw. Nämnden för svensk redovisningstillsyn) referral of a matter to the SFSA in 2024 concerning certain accounting issues in the 2022 consolidated financial statements. Without initiating a formal investigation, the SFSA has reviewed the referred material as well as information in subsequent financial reports.

Following an overall assessment of the circumstances of the matter, the SFSA has decided not to initiate any investigation regarding the Company's consolidated financial statements for 2022.

On 18 February 2026, the SFSA issued SBB with a caution and an administrative fee of SEK 80 million relating to the 2021 annual report. SBB does not share the SFSA's assessment and appealed this decision on 10 March 2026.

Contacts
For further information, please contact:
Sebastian Westberg, Treasury Director & IR ir@sbbnorden.se, press@sbbnorden.se

About Us
Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (SBB) invests in social infrastructure in the Nordic region. SBB develops and owns companies with the aim of creating leading companies within their respective business areas. The company holds significant ownership interests in a number of listed and unlisted companies, and conducts its operations through both direct and indirect management of assets within community service properties and residential real estate. SBB works continuously to develop and realize value over time, taking into account both financial returns and social benefit. The Company's series B shares (ticker SBB B) and D shares (ticker SBB D) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information about SBB is available at www.sbbnorden.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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