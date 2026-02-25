Anzeige
Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB: SBB's Year-End Report January - December 2025

SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL), YEAR-END REPORT JANUARY-DECEMBER 2025:

The period in brief

  • Rental income amounted to SEK 1,871m (1,872). Rental income increased by 4.8 percent in comparable portfolios.
  • Net operating income amounted to SEK 1,173m (1,160). Net operating income increased by 7.4 percent in comparable portfolios.
  • Profit/loss from property management amounted to SEK 744m (611).
  • Unrealized changes in value of properties amounted to SEK -413m (-2,375).
  • Profit/loss for the period incl. discontinued operations attributable to Parent Company shareholders amounted to SEK -2,326m (-6,057).
  • Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK -1 017 m (546).
  • Investments in existing investment properties amounted to SEK 1,384m (1,184), of which Sveafastigheter SEK 953m (629).
  • Property acquisitions amounted to SEK 358m (6,127), of which Sveafastigheter SEK 297m (4,006).
"SBB has been working methodically to follow a strategic plan, a plan that we have now completed"

Leiv Synnes, CEO

Contacts
For further information, please contact:
Helena Lindahl, Treasury Director & IR ir@sbbnorden.se, press@sbbnorden.se

About Us
Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (SBB) is one of the Nordic region's leading property company in social infrastructure. The Company's strategy is to long term own and manage social infrastructure properties in the Nordics and rent regulated residential properties in Sweden, and to actively work with property development. Through SBB's commitment and engagement in community participation and social responsibility, municipalities and other stakeholders find the Company an attractive long-term partner. The Company's series B shares (ticker SBB B) and D shares (ticker SBB D) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information about SBB is available at www.sbbnorden.se.

This information is information that Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-25 08:00 CET.

